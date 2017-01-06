SearchSecurity

Get Started Sniff out insider threats with these tools Learn about the insider threat detection tools that can zero-in on anomalous user behavior. Malicious or accidental, the insider threat is one of the most dangerous and costly to companies.

Get Started insider threat An insider threat is a malicious hacker (also called a cracker or a black hat) who is an employee or officer of a business, institution, or agency. The term can also apply to an outside person who poses as an employee or officer by obtaining false ...