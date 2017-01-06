SearchSecurity

Why breach investigations are critical to security

FTC sues D-Link over router security

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D-Link, and experts said the move was likely to push more secure routers in the wake of the Mirai botnet attacks.

Home IoT devices to get new security tool after contest

News roundup: FTC starts a contest to create a better IoT device security tool. Plus, ransomware is now illegal in California; Google patches 29 critical Android flaws; and more.

Ransomware evolves into doxware for higher payouts

The threat of ransomware continues to evolve, with a new spin on extortionware, called doxware, that's designed to target and potentially expose sensitive data of ransomware victims.

Why a security policy template can be dangerous

Among other drawbacks, using security policy templates can make compliance audits and breach assessments harder for enterprises. Expert Joseph Granneman explains why they're risky.

