SearchSecurity

Cisco WebEx extensions contain critical flaw

How new cloud malware leverages SugarSync

CloudFanta is a new kind of malware threatening enterprises. Expert Rob Shapland explains how it leverages cloud storage site SugarSync to infect users and enterprises.

Symantec CA in trouble with Certificate Transparency

Symantec CA could be in for more trouble after a security researcher, using Certificate Transparency logs, discovered more than 100 improperly issued certificates.

Minimizing risk in outbound network traffic

Outbound network traffic remains a weakness for many enterprises and is a major attack vector. Expert Kevin Beaver explains how to spot irregular occurrences in your network.

Yahoo breach disclosure probed by SEC

The SEC has requested more information for potential cases concerning whether the Yahoo breach disclosures could have come sooner.

    distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack

    A distributed denial-of-service attack occurs when an attack originates from multiple computers or devices, usually from multiple different locations or networks.

    How to approach strategic security planning

    Developing a strategic security plan for an enterprise can be a complicated task. Expert Ernie Hayden provides an overview to help CISOs make an effective plan.

    The challenges of securing big data systems

    Many enterprises apply big data techniques to their security systems. But are these methods secure? Expert John Burke explains some of the efforts to secure big data analysis.

