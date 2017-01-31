SearchSecurity
Trump's executive order hasn't affected RSA Conference
RSA Conference 2017 hasn't been affected by President Trump's recent executive order, but the travel ban has still send shockwaves through the tech industry.
Ransomware hacked CCTV cameras in DC
The Washington D.C. police department spotted hacked CCTV cameras before the inauguration and has remediated the ransomware, but questions still surround the attack.
Innovation Sandbox highlights startups at RSAC 2017
RSAC 2017: Innovation Sandbox competition pits this year's top 10 cybersecurity startups against each other in a bid to win top honors as most innovative.
Replacing point-to-point tunneling protocol in iOS
Apple's removal of PPTP support on iOS 10 and Mac OS Sierra leaves companies scrambling to implement other VPN protocols. Expert Michael Cobb explains enterprise options.
Download: IoT Security Best Practices
For many, security tops the list of IoT challenges. Our new handbook is filled with best practices for IoT security, looking at raising awareness of potential security threats wrought by IoT, how to test your defenses in the IoT era, and more.
Emerging threats News
MongoDB misconfiguration at fault in ransom attacks
Poor authentication in MongoDB configurations has led to a sharp increase in ransom attacks, and experts say tens of thousands of databases could be at risk.
Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News
Podcast: Windows 10 security up, Windows SMB down
In this episode of SearchSecurity's Risk & Repeat podcast, editors discuss the Shadow Brokers' alleged exploit for Windows SMB and what it means for both enterprises and Microsoft.
PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate
What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do?
Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.
Disk Encryption and File Encryption Problem Solve
What are the best technologies for IoT encryption?
Protecting the data that moves through the internet of things can be a challenge for enterprises. Expert Judith Myerson offers several encryption tools for the task.
Market trends and predictions Evaluate
Podcast: McAfee returns as Intel spins off security business
In this Risk & Repeat podcast, SearchSecurity editors discuss the $3.1 billion Intel Security sale and what it means for the infosec industry, the McAfee brand and Intel.
CISSP Certification Get Started
CISSP training: Software Development Security
Spotlight article: Shon Harris explains the core concepts in the CISSP domain on software development security, including models, methods, database systems and security threats.
Evaluate
How a sandbox differs from a software container
Understanding the difference between software containers and sandboxing can help enterprises make the right decision about which to use. Expert Matthew Pascucci explains them.
-
Free VPNs: A secure option or a bad choice?
There are many free VPN clients on the market, but are they secure enough for enterprise users? Expert Judith Myerson looks at the pros and cons of ad-supported VPNs.
Tackling the threats that come from within
IT threats are tough to tackle when they originate from within your business. This technical guide considers that issue and offers ways to deal with insider security threats.
How cloud file sharing is creating new headaches for security teams
A sharp rise in cloud file sharing and collaboration activity is creating big problems for security teams – even when the number of security incidents is miniscule.Continue Reading
-
Android malware delivery is harder than you might think
Headlines about Android malware often gloss over just how difficult the process is for a user to install a malicious app on a device. Let's talk about that.Continue Reading
-
NAC and Endpoint Security Management
Why SSH keys can put IoT systems at risk
SSH creator Tatu Ylonen explains why IoT SSH implementations can be dangerous and presents real-world examples of threat actors abusing SSH keys to attack enterprises.
