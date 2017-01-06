SearchSecurity

New & Notable

News

First federal CISO Touhill steps down

News

Adobe secretly installed flawed Chrome extension

News roundup: A flawed Adobe extension was secretly installed on 30 million Chrome browsers. Plus, the Mirai author has been identified; Google releases security details; and more.

News

Time to ditch Windows 7 for better Windows 10 security

As Microsoft touted its Windows 10 security features defeating unpatched zero-day vulnerabilities, it also warned customers about security issues with Windows 7.

Get Started

How to approach strategic security planning

Developing a strategic security plan for an enterprise can be a complicated task. Expert Ernie Hayden provides an overview to help CISOs make an effective plan.

News

US-CERT recommends disabling Windows SMB v1

Experts say US-CERT is taking advantage of a potential -- but unverified -- vulnerability in Windows SMB v1 to remind enterprise users the outdated service should be disabled.

Topics Covered

Have a question for an expert?

Please add a title for your question

Get answers from your peers on your most technical Information Security challenges.

You will be able to add details on the next page.

Meet all of our Information Security experts

View all Information Security questions and answers

Find Solutions For Your Project

Information Security Basics

  • Get Started

    How to approach strategic security planning

    Developing a strategic security plan for an enterprise can be a complicated task. Expert Ernie Hayden provides an overview to help CISOs make an effective plan.

  • Get Started

    The challenges of securing big data systems

    Many enterprises apply big data techniques to their security systems. But are these methods secure? Expert John Burke explains some of the efforts to secure big data analysis.

  • Get Started

    application whitelisting

    Application whitelisting is the practice of identifying applications that have been deemed safe for execution and restricting all other applications from running.

View All Get Started

Blog: Security Bytes

Sections from across SearchSecurity

  • News

    View All

  • Secure Remote Access

    SSH creator Tatu Ylonen warns of major security issues

    SSH creator Tatu Ylonen talks with SearchSecurity about how the cryptographic network protocol has grown over the years and why poor SSH security is jeopardizing enterprises today.

  • Government IT Security Management

    First federal CISO Touhill steps down

    Retired Brig. Gen. Gregory Touhill stepped down as the federal CISO, leaving questions surrounding the future of the position and the work he has done.

  • Hacker Tools and Techniques: Underground Sites and Hacking Groups

    Carbanak using Google services to launch attacks

    Researchers find the Carbanak gang has evolved its attacks on financial institutions to use Google services for command and control infrastructure in malware.

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCloudSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchCIO

SearchConsumerization

SearchEnterpriseDesktop

SearchCloudComputing

ComputerWeekly

Close