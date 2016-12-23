SearchSecurity
Flaw in PHPMailer library needed two patches
A bypass for the patch of a remote code execution vulnerability in the PHPMailer library prompted a second patch release for the popular library used by millions of websites.
New Android Trojan targets Wi-Fi routers, DNS
A new Android Trojan, 'Switcher,' performs brute-force attacks on wireless routers' default passwords to target DNS server configurations and hack connected devices.
How multiparty computation can improve cloud security
Microsoft's new service, Secure Data Exchange, can help protect cloud data while in transit and at rest. Expert Rob Shapland looks at the service and how it works for enterprises.
Preventing cybercriminals from abusing SWIFT messages
The SWIFT network has increasingly been abused by cybercriminals to carry out bank fraud and theft. Expert Michael Cobb explains possible ways to boost security.
Emerging threats News
IoT routers and cameras riddled with flaws, backdoors
News roundup: Internet-connected devices, including 3.2 million routers; 80-plus models of CCTV cameras have backdoors; Dirty Cow gets patched; NSA suffers 'brain drain' and more.
Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News
Google discloses Windows zero-day under active exploit
Google disclosed an unpatched Windows zero-day vulnerability, which Microsoft claims is actively being exploited by a Russian APT group connected to the DNC hack.
PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate
What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do?
Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.
Disk Encryption and File Encryption Evaluate
Symmetric vs. asymmetric encryption algorithms differ
Expert Michael Cobb explains the differences between symmetric and asymmetric encryption algorithms, common uses and examples of both encryption types, and their pros and cons.
Market trends and predictions Evaluate
Podcast: McAfee returns as Intel spins off security business
In this Risk & Repeat podcast, SearchSecurity editors discuss the $3.1 billion Intel Security sale and what it means for the infosec industry, the McAfee brand and Intel.
CISSP Certification Get Started
CISSP training: Software Development Security
Spotlight article: Shon Harris explains the core concepts in the CISSP domain on software development security, including models, methods, database systems and security threats.
Evaluate
Information Security Analytics
In this excerpt from chapter Z of Information Security Analytics, authors Mark Ryan Talabis, Robert McPherson, Inez Miyamoto and Jason L. Martin discuss security intelligence.
-
How can security teams prevent network reconnaissance?
Select the vulnerability management tool that fits your business needs
Problem Solve
How to mitigate the risk of potential zero-day exploits
Zero-day exploits for network routers and firewalls were released by the Shadow Brokers. Expert Kevin Beaver offers steps for enterprises to address zero-day attacks.
How to prevent a denial-of-service attack
How BlackNurse uses ICMP packets to attack firewalls
Preventing cybercriminals from abusing SWIFT messages
-
Manage
Information Security Science
In this excerpt from chapter 1 of Information Security Science, author Carl Young discusses information security threats and risk.
-
Industrial Network Security
Should CEOs be fired over one cybersecurity mistake?
-
Should CISOs be responsible for data breaches?
Get Started
Hacking Web Intelligence
In this excerpt from chapter 8 of Hacking Web Intelligence, authors Sudhanshu Chauhan and Nutan Panda discuss how to be anonymous on the internet using proxy.
-
virus (computer virus)
A computer virus is malicious code that replicates by copying itself to another program, computer boot sector or document.
-
two-factor authentication (2FA)
Two-factor authentication (2FA) allows users to log into a system using two factors of authentication, which may be a password, biometric, token or some other method.
Podcast: Yahoo security issues continue to mount
-
