SearchSecurity

Microsoft delays Windows zero day fix until Patch Tuesday

Presidential executive order on government cybersecurity expected

A leaked version of a draft of a government cybersecurity executive order from President Trump has experts debating the effects such an order would have.

Google looks to bolster security with G Suite updates

News roundup: Google updates G Suite with stronger authentication. Plus, WordPress secretly patches vulnerabilities, malware is likely to infect entire OSes, and more.

Unpatched flaws could lead to Pentagon cyberattack

A researcher finds unpatched flaws in DOD systems that may have already allowed a Pentagon hack, and the government is doing nothing to remediate the issue.

Strategies for mitigating a denial-of-service attack

Preventing DoS attacks may not always be possible, but with a strong defense, enterprises can reduce their impact and recover quickly. Expert Kevin Beaver explains the best approaches.

