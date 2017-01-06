SearchSecurity
FTC sues D-Link over router security
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D-Link, and experts said the move was likely to push more secure routers in the wake of the Mirai botnet attacks.
News
Home IoT devices to get new security tool after contest
News roundup: FTC starts a contest to create a better IoT device security tool. Plus, ransomware is now illegal in California; Google patches 29 critical Android flaws; and more.
News
Ransomware evolves into doxware for higher payouts
The threat of ransomware continues to evolve, with a new spin on extortionware, called doxware, that's designed to target and potentially expose sensitive data of ransomware victims.
Manage
Why a security policy template can be dangerous
Among other drawbacks, using security policy templates can make compliance audits and breach assessments harder for enterprises. Expert Joseph Granneman explains why they're risky.
Emerging threats News
IoT routers and cameras riddled with flaws, backdoors
News roundup: Internet-connected devices, including 3.2 million routers; 80-plus models of CCTV cameras have backdoors; Dirty Cow gets patched; NSA suffers 'brain drain' and more.
-
Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News
Google discloses Windows zero-day under active exploit
Google disclosed an unpatched Windows zero-day vulnerability, which Microsoft claims is actively being exploited by a Russian APT group connected to the DNC hack.
-
PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate
What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do?
Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.
-
Disk Encryption and File Encryption Problem Solve
How a PGP short ID flaw can lead to collision attacks
A well-known PGP short key ID flaw has been discovered to be the cause of collision attacks on Linux developers. Expert Michael Cobb explains the flaw with short key IDs.
-
Market trends and predictions Evaluate
Podcast: McAfee returns as Intel spins off security business
In this Risk & Repeat podcast, SearchSecurity editors discuss the $3.1 billion Intel Security sale and what it means for the infosec industry, the McAfee brand and Intel.
-
CISSP Certification Get Started
CISSP training: Software Development Security
Spotlight article: Shon Harris explains the core concepts in the CISSP domain on software development security, including models, methods, database systems and security threats.
Find Solutions For Your Project
Evaluate
FIDO authentication could mean end of passwords
The FIDO authentication standard could eventually bypass passwords, or at least augment them, as government and industry turns to more effective authentication technologies.
-
How to choose the right digital certificates
How NIST's new password guidelines may affect policies
Information Security Analytics
Problem Solve
Podcast: How IoT botnets have changed DDoS defense
In this episode of SearchSecurity's Risk & Repeat podcast, Dave Larson of Corero Network Security discusses how DDoS defense has shifted to deal with IoT threats.
How a C&C infrastructure is set up via Android Trojan
-
What true two-factor authentication entails
Why breach investigations are critical to security
SWIFT banking has a team dedicated to data breach investigations. Expert Mike O. Villegas discusses why this is necessary and whether other organizations should follow suit.
-
Why a security policy template can be dangerous
Get Started
How to choose the right digital certificates
In the market to buy digital certificates? Learn exactly how digital certificates work, which features are key and how to evaluate the available options on the market.
-
Hacking Web Intelligence
In this excerpt from chapter 8 of Hacking Web Intelligence, authors Sudhanshu Chauhan and Nutan Panda discuss how to be anonymous on the internet using proxy.
-
virus (computer virus)
A computer virus is malicious code that replicates by copying itself to another program, computer boot sector or document.
Multimedia
Problem Solve
Podcast: How IoT botnets have changed DDoS defense
-
Blog: Security Bytes
How cloud file sharing is creating new headaches for security teams
A sharp rise in cloud file sharing and collaboration activity is creating big problems for security teams – even when the number of security incidents is miniscule.Continue Reading
Android malware delivery is harder than you might think
Headlines about Android malware often gloss over just how difficult the process is for a user to install a malicious app on a device. Let's talk about that.Continue Reading
-
