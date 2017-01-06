SearchSecurity
How new cloud malware leverages SugarSync
CloudFanta is a new kind of malware threatening enterprises. Expert Rob Shapland explains how it leverages cloud storage site SugarSync to infect users and enterprises.
Symantec CA in trouble with Certificate Transparency
Symantec CA could be in for more trouble after a security researcher, using Certificate Transparency logs, discovered more than 100 improperly issued certificates.
Minimizing risk in outbound network traffic
Outbound network traffic remains a weakness for many enterprises and is a major attack vector. Expert Kevin Beaver explains how to spot irregular occurrences in your network.
Yahoo breach disclosure probed by SEC
The SEC has requested more information for potential cases concerning whether the Yahoo breach disclosures could have come sooner.
Emerging threats News
MongoDB misconfiguration at fault in ransom attacks
Poor authentication in MongoDB configurations has led to a sharp increase in ransom attacks, and experts say tens of thousands of databases could be at risk.
Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News
Cisco WebEx extensions contain critical flaw
A critical Cisco WebEx vulnerability in the service's browser extensions was discovered and patched, though some disagree the patch goes far enough to protect against attack.
PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate
What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do?
Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.
Disk Encryption and File Encryption Get Started
The challenges of securing big data systems
Many enterprises apply big data techniques to their security systems. But are these methods secure? Expert John Burke explains some of the efforts to secure big data analysis.
Market trends and predictions Evaluate
Podcast: McAfee returns as Intel spins off security business
In this Risk & Repeat podcast, SearchSecurity editors discuss the $3.1 billion Intel Security sale and what it means for the infosec industry, the McAfee brand and Intel.
CISSP Certification Get Started
CISSP training: Software Development Security
Spotlight article: Shon Harris explains the core concepts in the CISSP domain on software development security, including models, methods, database systems and security threats.
