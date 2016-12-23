SearchSecurity

A bypass for the patch of a remote code execution vulnerability in the PHPMailer library prompted a second patch release for the popular library used by millions of websites.

New Android Trojan targets Wi-Fi routers, DNS

A new Android Trojan, 'Switcher,' performs brute-force attacks on wireless routers' default passwords to target DNS server configurations and hack connected devices.

How multiparty computation can improve cloud security

Microsoft's new service, Secure Data Exchange, can help protect cloud data while in transit and at rest. Expert Rob Shapland looks at the service and how it works for enterprises.

Preventing cybercriminals from abusing SWIFT messages

The SWIFT network has increasingly been abused by cybercriminals to carry out bank fraud and theft. Expert Michael Cobb explains possible ways to boost security.

Blog: Security Bytes

  Malware, Viruses, Trojans and Spyware

    White Ops: Ad fraud growing more sophisticated

    White Ops CEO Michael Tiffany talks with SearchSecurity about why ad fraud campaigns are so successful and what can be done to stop the spread of ad fraud botnet infections.

  Information Security Policies, Procedures and Guidelines

    Medical device security gets new FDA guidance

    News roundup: FDA issues new medical device cybersecurity guidance. Plus, Obama announces the U.S. government's response to Russian hacking; PHP flaws patched; more.

  Web Server Threats and Countermeasures

    Flaw in PHPMailer library needed two patches

    A bypass for the patch of a remote code execution vulnerability in the PHPMailer library prompted a second patch release for the popular library used by millions of websites.

