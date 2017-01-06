SearchSecurity
News
Adobe secretly installed flawed Chrome extension
News roundup: A flawed Adobe extension was secretly installed on 30 million Chrome browsers. Plus, the Mirai author has been identified; Google releases security details; and more.
News
Time to ditch Windows 7 for better Windows 10 security
As Microsoft touted its Windows 10 security features defeating unpatched zero-day vulnerabilities, it also warned customers about security issues with Windows 7.
How to approach strategic security planning
Developing a strategic security plan for an enterprise can be a complicated task. Expert Ernie Hayden provides an overview to help CISOs make an effective plan.
US-CERT recommends disabling Windows SMB v1
Experts say US-CERT is taking advantage of a potential -- but unverified -- vulnerability in Windows SMB v1 to remind enterprise users the outdated service should be disabled.
Emerging threats News
MongoDB misconfiguration at fault in ransom attacks
Poor authentication in MongoDB configurations has led to a sharp increase in ransom attacks, and experts say tens of thousands of databases could be at risk.
Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News
PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate
What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do?
Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.
Disk Encryption and File Encryption Get Started
The challenges of securing big data systems
Many enterprises apply big data techniques to their security systems. But are these methods secure? Expert John Burke explains some of the efforts to secure big data analysis.
Market trends and predictions Evaluate
Podcast: McAfee returns as Intel spins off security business
In this Risk & Repeat podcast, SearchSecurity editors discuss the $3.1 billion Intel Security sale and what it means for the infosec industry, the McAfee brand and Intel.
CISSP Certification Get Started
CISSP training: Software Development Security
Spotlight article: Shon Harris explains the core concepts in the CISSP domain on software development security, including models, methods, database systems and security threats.
Government IT Security Management
Security Audit, Compliance and Standards (10) +
Rob Wright asks:
Has your organization ever experienced lost or exposed SSH keys? If so, how did you address the issue?
-
Michael Heller asks:
What do you think the role of the federal CISO should be?
-
Nick Lewis asks:
How does your enterprise ensure the security of IoT healthcare devices?
Evaluate
-
How to choose a web application firewall
Problem Solve
The ethics of revealing medical device vulnerabilities
MedSec and Muddy Waters Capital revealed serious flaws in IoT medical devices manufactured by St. Jude Medical. Expert Nick Lewis explains the severity of these vulnerabilities.
-
How to prevent RIPPER malware from infecting ATMs
-
How to strengthen facial recognition biometric systems
-
Podcast: Doxware puts a new spin on ransomware
-
Manage
Tackling the threats that come from within
IT threats are tough to tackle when they originate from within your business. This technical guide considers that issue and offers ways to deal with insider security threats.
-
Insider Edition: Attaining security for IoT, through discovery, identity and testing
-
Privileged access management and security in the enterprise
-
Why breach investigations are critical to security
Get Started
-
Get Started
-
Get Started
application whitelisting
Application whitelisting is the practice of identifying applications that have been deemed safe for execution and restricting all other applications from running.
Problem Solve
Podcast: Doxware puts a new spin on ransomware
Problem Solve
Podcast: How IoT botnets have changed DDoS defense
-
How cloud file sharing is creating new headaches for security teams
A sharp rise in cloud file sharing and collaboration activity is creating big problems for security teams – even when the number of security incidents is miniscule.Continue Reading
-
Android malware delivery is harder than you might think
Headlines about Android malware often gloss over just how difficult the process is for a user to install a malicious app on a device. Let's talk about that.Continue Reading
-
-
Secure Remote Access
SSH creator Tatu Ylonen warns of major security issues
SSH creator Tatu Ylonen talks with SearchSecurity about how the cryptographic network protocol has grown over the years and why poor SSH security is jeopardizing enterprises today.
-
Government IT Security Management
First federal CISO Touhill steps down
Retired Brig. Gen. Gregory Touhill stepped down as the federal CISO, leaving questions surrounding the future of the position and the work he has done.
-
Hacker Tools and Techniques: Underground Sites and Hacking Groups
Carbanak using Google services to launch attacks
Researchers find the Carbanak gang has evolved its attacks on financial institutions to use Google services for command and control infrastructure in malware.
