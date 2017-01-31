SearchSecurity

How a CASB makes cloud use more secure for enterprises

Trump's executive order hasn't affected RSA Conference

RSA Conference 2017 hasn't been affected by President Trump's recent executive order, but the travel ban has still send shockwaves through the tech industry.

Ransomware hacked CCTV cameras in DC

The Washington D.C. police department spotted hacked CCTV cameras before the inauguration and has remediated the ransomware, but questions still surround the attack.

Innovation Sandbox highlights startups at RSAC 2017

RSAC 2017: Innovation Sandbox competition pits this year's top 10 cybersecurity startups against each other in a bid to win top honors as most innovative.

Replacing point-to-point tunneling protocol in iOS

Apple's removal of PPTP support on iOS 10 and Mac OS Sierra leaves companies scrambling to implement other VPN protocols. Expert Michael Cobb explains enterprise options.

Information Security Basics

    email spam

    Email spam, or junk email, is unsolicited bulk messages sent through email with commercial, fraudulent or malicious intent.

    distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack

    A distributed denial-of-service attack occurs when an attack originates from multiple computers or devices, usually from multiple different locations or networks.

    How to approach strategic security planning

    Developing a strategic security plan for an enterprise can be a complicated task. Expert Ernie Hayden provides an overview to help CISOs make an effective plan.

  • NAC and Endpoint Security Management

    Why SSH keys can put IoT systems at risk

    SSH creator Tatu Ylonen explains why IoT SSH implementations can be dangerous and presents real-world examples of threat actors abusing SSH keys to attack enterprises.

  • News and analysis from IT security conferences

  • News and analysis from IT security conferences

