SearchSecurity

Microsoft data privacy options come to web and Windows

Flawed medical device security means life or death

News roundup: St. Jude Medical patches vulnerable medical IoT devices after a five-month controversy. Plus, the Email Privacy Act is reintroduced; Juniper warns of a firewall flaw; and more.

Experts mixed on Google's Cloud KMS

Experts are impressed with the simplicity of Google's Cloud KMS even if it doesn't separate itself from the key management service competition.

MongoDB misconfiguration at fault in ransom attacks

Poor authentication in MongoDB configurations has led to a sharp increase in ransom attacks, and experts say tens of thousands of databases could be at risk.

Understanding the Flip Feng Shui exploit

The Flip Feng Shui attack against hypervisors could have both short and long-term effects on enterprises. Expert Ed Moyle explains how the exploit works and how to deal with it.

