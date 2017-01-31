SearchSecurity
New & Notable
News
Presidential executive order on government cybersecurity expected
A leaked version of a draft of a government cybersecurity executive order from President Trump has experts debating the effects such an order would have.
News
Google looks to bolster security with G Suite updates
News roundup: Google updates G Suite with stronger authentication. Plus, WordPress secretly patches vulnerabilities, malware is likely to infect entire OSes, and more.
News
Unpatched flaws could lead to Pentagon cyberattack
A researcher finds unpatched flaws in DOD systems that may have already allowed a Pentagon hack, and the government is doing nothing to remediate the issue.
Problem Solve
Strategies for mitigating a denial-of-service attack
Preventing DoS attacks may not always be possible, but with a strong defense, enterprises can reduce their impact and recover quickly. Expert Kevin Beaver explains the best approaches.
Download: IoT Security Best Practices
For many, security tops the list of IoT challenges. Our new handbook is filled with best practices for IoT security, looking at raising awareness of potential security threats wrought by IoT, how to test your defenses in the IoT era, and more.
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
Trending Topics
-
Emerging threats Problem Solve
In 2017, attacks will follow your cloud data
You can move your data to cloud-based systems and web services, but you can't hide it there. Hackers and predators have more ways to find it.
-
Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News
Podcast: Windows 10 security up, Windows SMB down
In this episode of SearchSecurity's Risk & Repeat podcast, editors discuss the Shadow Brokers' alleged exploit for Windows SMB and what it means for both enterprises and Microsoft.
-
PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate
What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do?
Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.
-
Disk Encryption and File Encryption Problem Solve
What are the best technologies for IoT encryption?
Protecting the data that moves through the internet of things can be a challenge for enterprises. Expert Judith Myerson offers several encryption tools for the task.
-
Market trends and predictions Evaluate
Podcast: McAfee returns as Intel spins off security business
In this Risk & Repeat podcast, SearchSecurity editors discuss the $3.1 billion Intel Security sale and what it means for the infosec industry, the McAfee brand and Intel.
-
CISSP Certification Get Started
CISSP training: Software Development Security
Spotlight article: Shon Harris explains the core concepts in the CISSP domain on software development security, including models, methods, database systems and security threats.
Topics Covered
-
Application and Platform Security (13) +
- Application Attacks (Buffer Overflows, Cross-Site Scripting)
- Application Firewall Security
- Database Security Management
- Email Protection
- Enterprise Vulnerability Management
- Open Source Security Tools and Applications
- Operating System Security
- Secure SaaS: Cloud services and systems
- Securing Productivity Applications
- Social media security risks and real-time communication security
- Software Development Methodology
- Virtualization Security Issues and Threats
- Web Security Tools and Best Practices
-
Enterprise Data Protection (7) +
-
Enterprise Identity and Access Management (3) +
-
Enterprise Network Security (6) +
Government IT Security Management
-
Information Security Careers, Training and Certifications (3) +
-
Information Security Management (12) +
- Business Management: Security Support and Executive Communications
- Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Planning
- Enterprise Compliance Management Strategy
- Enterprise Compliance Tools
- Enterprise Risk Management: Metrics and Assessments
- Information Security Incident Response-Information
- Information Security Laws, Investigations and Ethics
- Information Security Policies, Procedures and Guidelines
- News and analysis from IT security conferences
- Security Awareness Training and Internal Threats-Information
- Security Industry Market Trends, Predictions and Forecasts
- Vendor Management: Negotiations, Budgeting, Mergers and Acquisitions
-
Information Security Threats (13) +
- Application Attacks -Information Security Threats
- Denial of Service (DoS) Attack Prevention
- Email and Messaging Threats-Information Security Threats
- Emerging Information Security Threats
- Enterprise Vulnerability Management
- Hacker Tools and Techniques: Underground Sites and Hacking Groups
- Identity Theft and Data Security Breaches
- Information Security Incident Response
- Malware, Viruses, Trojans and Spyware
- Security Awareness Training and Internal Threats
- Smartphone and PDA Viruses and Threats
- Web Application and Web 2.0 Threats-Information Security Threats
- Web Server Threats and Countermeasures
-
Security Audit, Compliance and Standards (10) +
Have a question for an expert?
Please add a title for your question
Get answers from your peers on your most technical Information Security challenges.
Meet all of our Information Security experts
-
Michael Heller asks:
Do you think Microsoft should have delayed the Windows zero day patch?
-
Michael Heller asks:
What steps do you think should be included in any potential cybersecurity executive order?
-
Madelyn Bacon asks:
Which G Suite update is most useful to your organization and why?
Find Solutions For Your Project
-
Evaluate
How a sandbox differs from a software container
Understanding the difference between software containers and sandboxing can help enterprises make the right decision about which to use. Expert Matthew Pascucci explains them.
-
The challenges of securing big data systems
-
How to choose a web application firewall
-
Sniff out insider threats with these tools
-
-
Problem Solve
Preventing network reconnaissance on Linux, Ubuntu
Anti-network reconnaissance tools can prevent attackers from getting access to system information. Expert Judith Myerson goes over the best enterprise options.
-
Ransomware growth: Attacks doubled in 2016
-
Podcast: Symantec certificate authority in hot water
-
In 2017, attacks will follow your cloud data
-
-
Manage
Set up your system for the best network security possible
The IT pro's job is to ensure the best network security network performance both. Our guide provides solid steps to take right now to achieve both in this age of mobile and the internet of things.
-
FICO's Vickie Miller talks about security leadership
-
Tackling the threats that come from within
-
Insider Edition: Attaining security for IoT, through discovery, identity and testing
-
Pro+ Security DownloadsView All
-
E-Zine | February 2017
In 2017, cybersecurity attacks will follow your dataDownload
-
E-Zine | January 2017
Insider Edition: Attaining security for IoT, through discovery, identity and testingDownload
-
E-Handbook | December 2016
Combatting the top cybersecurity threats with intelligenceDownload
-
E-Handbook | December 2016
Managed security services market: What you need to know nowDownload
-
E-Zine | December 2016
Dedicated CISO job still open to debateDownload
Information Security Basics
-
Get Started
Set up your system for the best network security possible
The IT pro's job is to ensure the best network security network performance both. Our guide provides solid steps to take right now to achieve both in this age of mobile and the internet of things.
-
Get Started
In 2017, cybersecurity attacks will follow your data
Thanks to a polarizing election, the potential ramifications of cybersecurity attacks are front and center. Your friends and relatives probably have some concept of what it is that you actually do and its importance. But the daily challenges of ...
-
Get Started
Q&A with Digital River's Dyann Bradbury
Bradbury chats with Marcus J. Ranum about her early interest in computers and her unexpected career path to head of global compliance for an e-commerce provider.
Multimedia
-
-
Problem Solve
Podcast: Symantec certificate authority in hot water
-
Vendor Resources
Blog: Security Bytes
-
How cloud file sharing is creating new headaches for security teams
A sharp rise in cloud file sharing and collaboration activity is creating big problems for security teams – even when the number of security incidents is miniscule.Continue Reading
-
Android malware delivery is harder than you might think
Headlines about Android malware often gloss over just how difficult the process is for a user to install a malicious app on a device. Let's talk about that.Continue Reading
-
More Security Bytes Posts
Patent race picks up speed in the cloud access security broker market
Windows 10 Anniversary update adds headaches for antivirus vendors
Netskope nabs another patent for CASB technology
-
Sections from across SearchSecurity
-
NewsView All
-
Security patch management and Windows Patch Tuesday news
Microsoft delays Windows zero day fix until Patch Tuesday
Microsoft decided to delay a Windows zero day patch by two months, prompting the researcher who found it to post the proof-of-concept exploit code.
-
Government IT Security Management
Presidential executive order on government cybersecurity expected
A leaked version of a draft of a government cybersecurity executive order from President Trump has experts debating the effects such an order would have.
-
Two-Factor and Multifactor Authentication Strategies
Google looks to bolster security with G Suite updates
News roundup: Google updates G Suite with stronger authentication. Plus, WordPress secretly patches vulnerabilities, malware is likely to infect entire OSes, and more.