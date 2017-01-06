Emerging threats News MongoDB misconfiguration at fault in ransom attacks Poor authentication in MongoDB configurations has led to a sharp increase in ransom attacks, and experts say tens of thousands of databases could be at risk.

Windows Security: Alerts, Updates and Best Practices News Podcast: Windows 10 security up, Windows SMB down In this episode of SearchSecurity's Risk & Repeat podcast, editors discuss the Shadow Brokers' alleged exploit for Windows SMB and what it means for both enterprises and Microsoft.

PCI Data Security Standard Evaluate What does a PCI Internal Security Assessor do? Enterprise compliance can be a burden to manage, which is where a PCI ISA can be helpful. Expert Mike Chapple explains how a PCI Internal Security Assessor helps with security.