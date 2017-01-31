Are free VPN clients secure enough for enterprise users?
There are many free VPN clients on the market, but are they secure enough for enterprise users? Expert Judith Myerson looks at the pros and cons of ad-supported VPNs.
I've seen some free VPNs for mobile and client devices that are ad-supported. Are free VPN clients worth exploring...
Continue Reading This Article
Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
as an option, or are they inadequate for enterprise security?
You probably have seen the free Hotspot Shield VPN client or other similar offerings for your devices. You can use Hotspot Shield over public Wi-Fi or a corporate wireless network with both mobile and client devices.
Like all free VPN clients, the free Hotspot Shield VPN client is restrictive, and is limited in terms of its functionality. The provider has to pay for the hardware, bandwidth, software and maintenance. The restrictions on all free VPN clients are lifted when you upgrade to paid subscriptions. You can check out the free Hotspot Shield VPN with a quick connection to your home office. It's simple to use and allows unlimited bandwidth, but it shows ads that pay for the service as you make the connection.
Depending on the size of the screen on your device, your annoyance with the ads may grow slowly or quickly. The smaller the screen, the more annoyed you may get with the ads. You may accidentally hit an ad while you try to make a call. To make the ads go away, Hotspot Shield suggests you upgrade and subscribe to a paid version.
In addition to intrusive ads, there are other things to consider before using a free, ad-supported VPN. The VPN may fall victim to malicious ads that could be logging usernames and passwords. Hackers could use hidden logs to send you unwanted email.
Some free VPN clients come with monthly traffic limits and time restrictions as alternatives to ads. Some that do not display ads (such as OpenVPN for Android) may have an ad-supported plug-in (EasyOvpn) that is used to connect to free VPN servers outside of the United States (Thailand, Japan or South Korea, for example). Some may contain outdated encryption that can be easily hacked. They may also collect your browsing history and other personal data, so be sure to read their terms and conditions and privacy policies to know what you're getting into.
Obviously, ad-supported VPNs and plug-ins are not a good option, and are inadequate for enterprise security. They should not be part of an enterprise's BYOD policy. You are better off with paid VPN clients and servers for enterprise use.
Next Steps
Find out what the best SSL VPN products on the market are
Learn more about the pros and cons of open source security tools
Read more on the best ways to protect digital privacy
Dig Deeper on SSL and TLS VPN Security
PRO+
Content
Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.
Related Q&A from Judith Myerson
Which encryption tools can secure data on IoT devices?
Protecting the data that moves through the internet of things can be a challenge for enterprises. Expert Judith Myerson offers several encryption ...continue reading
How does a Netgear vulnerability enable command injection attacks?
A Netgear vulnerability exposed a number of wireless router models to command injection attacks. Expert Judith Myerson explains how the attack works ...continue reading
How does Microsoft's NetCease perform anti-network reconnaissance?
Microsoft security researchers recently introduced a new tool called NetCease that prevents network reconnaissance. Expert Judith Myerson explains ...continue reading
Have a question for an expert?
Please add a title for your question
Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.
Meet all of our Information Security experts
Join the conversation
1 comment