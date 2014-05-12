Please compare and contrast the role of an inbound firewall vs. an outbound firewall. In what ways does the role...

Sign in for existing members Continue Reading This Article Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more. Step 2 of 2: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

of each type of device affect how it should be configured?

Simply put, an inbound firewall protects the network against incoming traffic from the internet or other network segments, namely disallowed connections, malware and denial-of-service attacks. An outbound firewall protects against outgoing traffic originating inside an enterprise network. Often, a single firewall can serve both functions.

The configuration of such firewalls is business, network and risk-specific, so the configuration for, say, a manufacturing business's firewall will likely be a lot different than that of a cloud service provider's firewall. Traditional, customizable firewall rules allow specific ports, services and IP addresses to connect in or out.

Sometimes, a dedicated firewall appliance is used for outbound traffic because of the specialized filtering technologies needed. Such systems often perform specialized functions, like content filtering for email or web browsing. They tie into the business's directory service (e.g., Active Directory and Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) so they can provide access, filtering and reporting based on each user's network account. Other firewall systems look for outbound malware and security-related threats.