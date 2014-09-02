TCP port 445, used by Microsoft Directory Services, has long been considered the most-attacked network service...

[and it was exploited by the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attacks]. Can you offer some advice for detecting and defending attacks against this specific port?

Many security attacks are a numbers game; that's why the large number of attacks using a TCP port 445 exploit is no surprise.

Along with ports 135, 137 and 139, port 445 is a traditional Microsoft networking port. Specifically, TCP port 445 runs server message block (SMB) over TCP/IP. This is a core means for communication on a Microsoft-based LAN. If you look at practically any modern Windows host on your network -- e.g., netstat -an | more from a command prompt -- you'll see that port 445 is open and available, hence the problem.

Many of the attacks using a port 445 exploit take place via the LAN. Malware seeking to exploit under-secured Windows systems is a likely source. However, other attacks, like WannaCry, originate outside the network and reach any system for which port 445 has been opened on the firewall -- hopefully that's not the case for you!