What's the best career path to get CISSP certified?

I am currently earning my bachelor's degree in security management, and I want to find out how to get CISSP certified....

I have no security experience in the military, private or public sectors. I have a certificate of completion of an IT program that readied me for the A+, Linux+, Network+ and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert certifications, but I have yet to earn them, since I started earning my security bachelor's degree. What degree path or major should I take to get into a career that could help me earn and use a CISSP certification?

One of the requirements to get CISSP certified is to have five years of practical experience as a full-time IT professional, so it'll be a while before you are eligible to get the security certification. You can fulfill one year of required work experience with a four-year college degree or an approved credential from a CISSP prerequisite pathway, such as CompTIA Security+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional and GIAC Information Security Professional.