Can the STIX security framework improve threat intelligence sharing?

How has the Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) security framework changed over the past two years,...

and how is it being used to improve threat intelligence?

Sharing threat information is developing into one of the most important activities an enterprise can incorporate into its information security program.

Threat intelligence started being shared informally, and even publicly between enterprises and information security professionals. But as attackers started to monitor the public information, and as organizations began to better understand the value of this information, more formal relationships and organizations were set up to improve the safety of it.

Information sharing has become critical to security success. Many Snort intrusion detection system rules have been shared as part of starting threat exchanges.

Information Sharing and Analysis Centers, or ISACs, are now organized around certain industries, such as financial services, maritime security and information technology, among others. In an individual ISAC, organizations can share information to improve threat intelligence among their peers.

What information should be shared and how to share it are still issues under development. There are several different threat sharing frameworks available today, including STIX, Open Threat Exchange and the Security Event System and Collective Intelligence Framework, among others. And as threat sharing gains more attention, more vendors will likely create their own frameworks, which could potentially cause issues.