How does Exaspy spyware disguise itself on Android devices?
Exaspy spyware, which can access messages, video chats and more, was found on Android devices owned by executives. Expert Nick Lewis explains how Exaspy is able to avoid detection.
Researchers have discovered Android spyware called Exaspy being used to intercept phone-based communications on...
Continue Reading This Article
Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
executives' devices, including phone calls, text messages, video chats and photos. Most mobile security scanners have not been able to detect the spyware. How does Exaspy disguise itself and evade detection?
Malware comes in many different forms, such as adware, spyware and unauthorized remote administration tools.
Malware being sold to monitor mobile devices is not a new problem. Sometimes, the only difference between malware and a legitimate security program is how they are used. It is common for security programs to go undetected by antimalware tools because these programs are assumed to be legitimate, and, if detected, the programs may not be reported as being potentially malicious to an antimalware vendor for investigation.
The Android spyware Exaspy, discovered by researchers at Skycure Inc., appears to straddle this fine line between malware and a seemingly legitimate tool. Exaspy can be used to intercept phone-based communications, record audio, steal data from the endpoint and connect to a command-and-control server. Skycure first discovered Exaspy on the Android device owned by one of the vice presidents of a global technology company.
Physical access to a phone is needed to install Exaspy. Once it's installed, it uses the name Google Services to avoid the suspicion of a user looking through the installed applications. It asks for a license key, and then it disables its main activity component to hide from the launcher. Exaspy is able to execute shell commands in order to elevate its privileges.
The researchers do not know how the spyware got on the endpoint, and it doesn't appear to be available via the Google Play Store.
Skycure recommends implementing PIN codes and fingerprint authentication on Android devices, disabling USB debugging and making sure OEM unlocking is turned off. Other defense tactics include doing regular checks on the device administrators list, disabling suspicious components, avoiding apps offered through untrusted app stores and not granting special permissions to apps that don't need them.
Next Steps
Find out how the Overseer spyware works on infected Android applications
Learn how Twitter accounts are being used as command-and-control servers to spread malware
Read about spyware that was preinstalled on budget Android devices
Dig Deeper on Malware, virus, Trojan and spyware protection and removal
PRO+
Content
Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.
Related Q&A from Nick Lewis
How does USB Killer v3 damage devices through their USB connections?
USB Killer devices, with the ability to destroy systems via a USB input, are available and inexpensive. Expert Nick Lewis explains how they work and ...continue reading
How does Nemucod malware get spread through Facebook Messenger?
The Nemucod downloader malware is being spread through Facebook Messenger disguised as an image file. Expert Nick Lewis explains the available ...continue reading
Siemens SCADA systems: What is the impact of the vulnerabilities?
Certain Siemens SCADA products were found to be vulnerable to local privilege escalation. Expert Nick Lewis explains how the vulnerability works and ...continue reading
Have a question for an expert?
Please add a title for your question
Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.
Meet all of our Information Security experts
Join the conversation
1 comment