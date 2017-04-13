How does Nemucod malware get spread through Facebook Messenger?
The Nemucod downloader malware is being spread through Facebook Messenger disguised as an image file. Expert Nick Lewis explains the available protections against this attack.
Researchers discovered an attack that uses Facebook Messenger to spread Locky ransomware through a Nemucod downloader...
Continue Reading This Article
Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
disguised as an image file. Does Facebook Messenger have any type of antimalware protection in place? Are these types of messaging services common vectors for ransomware attacks?
Writers of malware find the most ingenious ways to get onto an endpoint. It seems that any way to transfer a file or data may also be abused to deliver malware or malicious code.
Some users might assume that most files are safe from malware, but this trust is misplaced -- antiphishing training has instilled the importance of not opening potentially malicious attachments from email. This same cautious behavior needs to be applied to any file, but this creates inconvenience for end users.
A recent example of this is the discovery of the Nemucod downloader malware being spread via Facebook Messenger as an image file. The image, a Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) file, is XML-based, and it allows for embedded JavaScript.
Clicking on the image takes the user to a website mimicking YouTube, where the user will be prompted to download a browser extension to view a video. This malicious extension may install the Nemucod downloader, which, in turn, downloads Locky ransomware. Nemucod may also use the browser's access to the user's Facebook account to send other messages containing the SVG file.
Enterprises have implemented protections on endpoints because they know there is a significant likelihood someone will accidently open a malicious file masquerading as a harmless image file. Consequently, many enterprises have standards for checking every file for malware, regardless of how it is transmitted or saved on a system. Software developers or service operators shouldn't assume that all endpoints will have antimalware protections, and should provide functionality preventing malware or malicious code from being transmitted.
Facebook partners with several antimalware vendors to encourage users to install antimalware tools, and it also has functionality built into its platform to check URLs to determine if they are malicious or spreading spam. Facebook also has a file extension filter to prevent malicious files from being transmitted through its service.
Facebook issued a response to this threat, saying it has blocked malicious files, like the Nemucod downloader, and that the Locky ransomware infections were likely associated with bad browser extensions.
Next Steps
Find out how the changes in Locky ransomware affect enterprise protections
Learn how attackers can use an Instagram application as command-and-control infrastructure
Read case studies on data recovery after a ransomware attack
Dig Deeper on Social media security risks
PRO+
Content
Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.
Related Q&A from Nick Lewis
How does USB Killer v3 damage devices through their USB connections?
USB Killer devices, with the ability to destroy systems via a USB input, are available and inexpensive. Expert Nick Lewis explains how they work and ...continue reading
How does Exaspy spyware disguise itself on Android devices?
Exaspy spyware, which can access messages, video chats and more, was found on Android devices owned by executives. Expert Nick Lewis explains how ...continue reading
Siemens SCADA systems: What is the impact of the vulnerabilities?
Certain Siemens SCADA products were found to be vulnerable to local privilege escalation. Expert Nick Lewis explains how the vulnerability works and ...continue reading
Have a question for an expert?
Please add a title for your question
Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.
Meet all of our Information Security experts
Join the conversation
1 comment