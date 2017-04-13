Q
Problem solve Get help with specific problems with your technologies, process and projects.

How does USB Killer v3 damage devices through their USB connections?

by
Nick Lewis

USB Killer devices, with the ability to destroy systems via a USB input, are available and inexpensive. Expert Nick Lewis explains how they work and how to defend against this threat.

USB Killer, a small device than can destroy virtually anything with a USB input, has resurfaced recently in its...

third version, and it is freely available for around $50. How does USB Killer v3 work? What's the best defense for this kind of threat?

Sometimes, the information security industry neglects the importance of physical security and hardware security. Both are critical in order to secure systems and maintain security over time. Regardless of how secure the software is, if physical or hardware security is compromised, then the security of the software will eventually be compromised by a dedicated attacker, as well. Physical and hardware security deficiencies in commodity hardware are highlighted by the production of USB Killer v3.

The USB Killer v3 device uses a standard USB connection, and looks like an ordinary USB thumb drive, but it is designed to draw electrical charge from a host system when plugged in, until a potential of -200 volts of direct current has been stored. The USB Killer v3 then discharges the stored electricity into the target device. Depending on the design of the target, this could burn out the USB port or damage the device sufficiently to render it inoperable.

USB Killer v3 can be purchased without any branding to reduce suspicion. USB Kill, the company selling USB Killer, positions its product as a legitimate tool for use in penetration testing.

Enterprises looking for a security response to the USB Killer v3 may be forced to accept the risk. Replacing existing hardware with proper USB circuitry to protect against this attack could be as expensive as buying new hardware.

An enterprise's best defense may be to only use USB hubs for connecting untrusted USB devices, or to use a USB data cable. In the event a USB Killer is plugged in, the hub would be burned out, rather the main device.

The USB Killer manufacturer also offers a protection device to use when plugging in untrusted devices.

Next Steps

Read how the USBee software tool turns USB devices into covert channels

Learn how to protect air-gapped systems from USB Thief stealth malware

Find out more about the different USB connector types available

This was last published in April 2017

Dig Deeper on Data loss prevention technology

PRO+

Content

Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.

Have a question for an expert?

Please add a title for your question

Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.

You will be able to add details on the next page.

Meet all of our Information Security experts

View all Information Security questions and answers

Join the conversation

1 comment

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

By submitting you agree to receive email from TechTarget and its partners. If you reside outside of the United States, you consent to having your personal data transferred to and processed in the United States. Privacy

Please create a username to comment.

What policies does your enterprise have to prevent attacks through USB ports?
Cancel

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCloudSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchCIO

SearchConsumerization

SearchEnterpriseDesktop

SearchCloudComputing

ComputerWeekly

Close