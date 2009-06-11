How to prevent DoS attacks in the enterprise
It's not possible to eradicate the risk of DoS attacks, but there are steps infosec pros can take to reduce their impact. Mike Chapple shares pointers on how to prevent DoS attacks.
Is it possible to prevent denial-of-service (DoS) attacks from affecting an enterprise network? If so, what are...
Continue Reading This Article
Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.
By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.
You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.
the best strategies for DoS attack prevention?
In short: no. There is no way to completely defend the network from denial-of-service attacks, especially with the prevalence of botnet-driven distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the internet today. It's extremely difficult to differentiate between a malicious request and a legitimate request because they often use the same protocols/ports, and they may resemble each other in content.
However, there are some steps you can take for how to prevent DOS attacks to reduce the risks such as the following:
- Purchase a lot of bandwidth. This may be the easiest solution, but it is also the most expensive. If an enterprise has tons of bandwidth, it makes perpetrating a DoS attack much more difficult, as it's more bandwidth that an attacker has to clog.
- Use DoS attack identification and detection techniques to help differentiate between legitimate and malicious traffic. The first step in reducing the damage of how to prevent DoS attacks is to reliably identify when an attack is under way; this can be done using activity profiling, which measures average traffic rates and flags significant increases in traffic. Being able to detect a DoS attack can also help organizations determine which kind of attack is underway, such as a DDoS attack or a domain name system amplification attack.
- Prepare for DoS response. The use of throttling and rate-limiting technologies can reduce the effects of a DoS attack. One such response mode stops all new inbound connections in the event of a DoS attack, allowing established connections and new outbound connections to continue.
Get further advice on preventing DoS attacks
Looking to prevent DDoS attacks? Read more
How to prevent DoS attacks is more art than science, requiring a combination of techniques to limit the impact of such an attack on an organization. Good luck!
Next Steps
Learn more about how to handle email denial-of-service attacks
Find out more about defending against cloud denial-of-service attacks
Read about using a multipronged defense against denial-of-service attacks
Dig Deeper on Denial of Service (DoS) Attack Prevention-Detection and Analysis
PRO+
Content
Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.
Related Q&A from Mike Chapple
How should HIPAA covered entities respond to healthcare ransomware?
The HHS OCR ruled that healthcare ransomware attacks are HIPAA violations, so these covered entities need to react according to the HHS's guidance. ...continue reading
Should healthcare organizations follow the NIST guidelines for HIPAA?
HIPAA regulations incorporate NIST guidelines and standards, so do healthcare organizations need to be compliant with both? Expert Mike Chapple ...continue reading
Is a no-SMS 2FA policy a good idea for enterprises?
Now that NIST has deprecated the use of SMS 2FA, should nongovernment organizations follow suit? Expert Mike Chapple discusses the risks of SMS-based...continue reading
Have a question for an expert?
Please add a title for your question
Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.
Meet all of our Information Security experts
Join the conversation
2 comments