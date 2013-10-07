Samsung Knox platform: Can it improve Android device security?

The U.S. Department of Defense approved the use of Android devices that utilize Samsung's Knox platform. My organization...

has been wary of allowing Androids on the corporate network, pushing users toward iPhones and BlackBerrys instead. Could you explain what Knox does to improve Android device security, and whether it may be a viable enterprise device platform, as well?

Although the security of the open source Android OS is considered by many to be as robust as Apple's iOS and the BlackBerry OS, devices running Android have generally been shunned by enterprises due to concerns over the number of malicious Android apps and the ease with which hackers have been able to distribute them due to lax submission policies on Google Play.

Samsung aimed to change that mindset with its Android-based Knox platform, a locked-down version of Android that enables work and personal data to safely coexist on the same device, while also retaining full compatibility with the Android ecosystem.

In 2013, the Samsung Knox platform was approved for use within the U.S. Department of Defense by the Defense Information Systems Agency. It was later approved for use within the National Security Agency and certified by government agencies in China, France and other nations. Knox has proven to be a popular solution for network administrators trying to control employee-owned devices in both enterprise and government agencies.

One of today's top BYOD concerns is data leakage caused by the mixing of professional and personal data and apps. Administrators have been reluctant to use remote wipe tools on lost devices; they typically erase the user's personal data, photos, music and other files, as well as corporate information.

Enterprise data stored on Android devices is also under threat from malicious apps downloaded by users via third-party app marketplaces. The Samsung Knox platform tackles these problems by using partitions -- called containers -- to isolate enterprise apps and to encrypt enterprise data both at rest and in motion. Therefore, administrators have no access to personal apps and data, as they remain outside the isolated business environment, and a remote wipe only erases the business partition.