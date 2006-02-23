A CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart) is a type of challenge-response system designed to differentiate humans from robotic software programs.

CAPTCHAs are used as security checks to deter spammers and hackers from using auto-filling software on webpages. CAPTCHA codes, which are typically embedded in a distorted image of text or numbers, are used to protect those websites from denial-of-service attacks, bot attacks or spam.

Google offers the most popular -- and free -- CAPTCHA generator, called reCAPTCHA. ReCAPTCHA uses successful human responses for digitizing text and building data sets for use in machine learning. CAPTCHA generators, as well as CAPTCHA APIs, are available to generate the type of distorted image or distorted text used to generate the CAPTCHA challenge-response test.

How CAPTCHAs work The system works by asking a user to solve the CAPTCHA by entering some data or a phrase in response to the CAPTCHA test, or to perform another action that a bot could not perform, and then confirm it. Although CAPTCHA tests are usually JPEG or GIF images of scrambled or distorted words, they can also be rendered as MP3 audio recordings for users who may have difficulty solving a visual CAPTCHA. CAPTCHA images and recordings are designed to be difficult for software programs to understand and, therefore, bots are usually unable to respond correctly. Because some CAPTCHA images may be difficult to solve, users are usually given the option to request a new test. As attackers continue to improve anti-CAPTCHA software to become smarter at solving CAPTCHAs, CAPTCHAs have also evolved to thwart them with new types of tests that are intended to be more difficult for computers to solve.

Types of CAPTCHAS The most common type of CAPTCH is the text CAPTCHA, which requires the user to enter the distorted word that is displayed. Because some of these distorted words can be difficult to solve, especially for users with visual impairments, including full or partial vision loss, color vision deficiency or nearsightedness, users may request an audio option that allows the user to listen to an audio version of the CAPTCHA image. Picture recognition CAPTCHAs ask users to identify a subset of images within a set of images. For instance, the user may be challenged to identify all the images that contain street signs, storefronts or vehicles from an array of images. Math CAPTCHAs require a user to solve a basic math problem, such as adding or subtracting two numbers. 3D, or Super CAPTCHA tests require users to recognize an image rendered in 3D. One of the simplest types of CAPTCHA, the I am not a robot CAPTCHA requires only that the user put a check in the box provided to confirm that the user is human. Some websites use CAPTCHA as an opportunity to display advertisements. Commercial, or ad-injected CAPTCHAs display such ads while the user attempts to solve the CAPTCHA.

Bypassing CAPTCHA Users who prefer not to solve CAPTCHAs can use any of several browser add-ons that allow users to bypass CAPTCHAs. The AntiCaptcha automatic CAPTCHA solver plug-in for Chrome and Firefox automatically finds a CAPTCHA on a webpage and solves it for the user. This extension is promoted as being helpful for users with vision impairments, as well as for users who prefer to bypass CAPTCHA codes. The cost of the service starts at $0.70 for 1,000 CAPTCHA images. The CAPTCHA Be Gone extension detects CAPTCHAs on webpages, solves them and copies the result to a user's clipboard. This utility is currently available for Firefox, Chrome and Internet Explorer for a $3.50 per month subscription fee. The Rumola add-on for Firefox, Chrome and Safari automatically searches for CAPTCHAs on the webpages a user visits. The cost is either $0.95 for 50 CAPTCHA solutions or $1.95 for 150 solutions. There is also a JavaScript bookmarklet that can be used for devices that connect to the internet. The performance of these CAPTCHA bypasses may vary, especially as CAPTCHAs evolve to be more difficult for computers to solve. Users should also be aware that this type of browser add-on can expose browsing activity to untrusted third parties.