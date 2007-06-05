A backdoor is a means to access a computer system or encrypted data that bypasses the system's customary security mechanisms.

A developer may create a backdoor so that an application or operating system can be accessed for troubleshooting or other purposes. However, attackers often use backdoors that they detect or install themselves as part of an exploit. In some cases, a worm or virus is designed to take advantage of a backdoor created by an earlier attack.

Download this free guide Go Now: Malware Protection Best Practices Should security teams clean up the malware and move on or format the hard drives to start over with a clean system? In this expert guide, security pros weigh in on how antimalware protects the enterprise. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Whether installed as an administrative tool, a means of attack or as a mechanism allowing the government to access encrypted data, a backdoor is a security risk because there are always threat actors looking for any vulnerability to exploit.

In her 2000 article, "Who gets your trust?" security consultant Carole Fennelly used an analogy to illustrate the situation: "Think of approaching a building with an elaborate security system that does bio scans, background checks, the works. Someone who doesn't have time to go through all that might just rig up a back exit so they can step out for a smoke -- and then hope no one finds out about it."

How backdoors work Backdoors can vary widely. Some, for example, are put in place by legitimate vendors, while others are introduced inadvertently as a result of programming errors. Developers sometimes use backdoors during the development process, which are then not removed from production code. Backdoors are also commonly put into place through malware. A malware module may act as a backdoor itself, or it can act as a first-line backdoor, which means that it acts as a staging platform for downloading other malware modules that are designed to perform the actual attack. Encryption algorithms and networking protocols may also, at least potentially, contain backdoors. For example, in 2016, researchers described how the prime numbers used in encryption algorithms could be crafted in such a way that could enable an adversary to factor the primes -- and thereby break the encryption -- of encryption algorithms previously thought to be secure. In 2014, an approach to random number generation called Dual_EC_DRBG (Dual Elliptic Curve Deterministic Random Bit Generator) was found to have a fault in it that made its resulting random seed numbers somewhat predictable. The security community's consensus was that the NSA allowed the standard to be used, even though it knew there was a weakness, so that they could use it as a backdoor.

Detection and prevention Backdoors can be very difficult to detect, and detection methods vary considerably depending on the computer's operating system. In some cases, antimalware software may be capable of detecting backdoor software. In other cases, security professionals may need to use specialized tools to detect backdoors, or use a protocol monitoring tool to inspect network packets. There are several different strategies for avoiding backdoor attacks. First and foremost, organizations need to adhere to security best practices, such as avoiding untrusted software and ensuring that every device is protected by a firewall. Application firewalls can also help to prevent backdoor attacks, since they restrict the traffic that can flow across open ports. It is also important to monitor network traffic for signatures that may indicate the presence of a backdoor.