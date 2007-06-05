Black hat refers to a hacker who breaks into a computer system or network with malicious intent. A black hat hacker may exploit security vulnerabilities for monetary gain; to steal or destroy private data; or to alter, disrupt or shut down websites and networks. The black hat hacker may also sell these exploits to other criminal organizations.

Categories of hackers The term black hat differentiates criminal hackers from white hat and grey hat hackers. These categories come from a perceived trope in Western movies, where the heroes could be identified by the white hats they wore and the villains by their black hats. A white hat hacker, or an ethical hacker, is the antithesis of a black hat hacker. White hat hackers are often hired by organizations to conduct penetration tests and vulnerability assessments on their systems to improve their security defenses. They conduct tests and attacks on websites and software in order to identify possible vulnerabilities, while also following established rules, such as bug bounty policies. They will notify the affected vendor of any issues directly so that a patch can be released to fix the flaw. A gray hat hacker operates with more ethical ambiguity -- while they do not hack into systems with the malicious goal of stealing data, they may be willing to use illegal methods to find flaws, expose vulnerabilities to the public or sell zero-day exploits to government and intelligence agencies. A black hat hacker is typically one that engages in cybercrime operations and uses hacking for financial gain, cyberespionage purposes or other malicious motives.

Laws and penalties against black hat hacking U.S. law can punish black hat hackers under a number of computer crime statutes and state and federal laws, with penalties like being charged with different classes of misdemeanors and felonies that include fines, jail time or both. Some notable laws include the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. These laws generally prohibit a person from conducting the following acts without authorization: accessing a protected computer, system or network;

modifying or disclosing data held on a computer;

transmitting malicious code in order to damage the system or data held on it;

accessing a computer with intention to defraud; and

trafficking computer passwords. The term protected computer is large in scope, referring to a computer used by, for instance, a financial institution or the U.S. government for commerce or interstate and foreign communication. Certain laws have been passed to help law enforcement agencies investigate and locate criminals, such as black hat hackers. The Cyber Security Enhancement Act and the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act grant law enforcement agencies the permission to access data stored by an internet service provider without a warrant in certain circumstances, as well as to access modified telecommunications devices and facilities that can help in authorized electronic surveillance.