A browser hijacker is a malware program that modifies web browser settings without the user's permission and redirects the user to websites the user had not intended to visit. Often called a browser redirect virus because it redirects the browser to other, usually malicious, websites, a browser hijacker enables browser hijacking.

Download this free guide Go Now: Malware Protection Best Practices Should security teams clean up the malware and move on or format the hard drives to start over with a clean system? In this expert guide, security pros weigh in on how antimalware protects the enterprise. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

A browser hijacker may change the default browser search engine or homepage, cause webpages to load slowly, install multiple toolbars on the browser without user permission and generate multiple pop-up alerts for advertisements.

The aim of a browser hijacker is to help the cybercriminal generate fraudulent advertising revenue. For instance, a browser redirects the victim's homepage to the hijacker's search page, then the hijacker redirects victim web searches to links the hijacker wants the victim to see, rather than to legitimate search engine results. When the user clicks on the search results, the hijacker gets paid. The cybercriminal can also sell information about victim browsing habits to third parties for marketing purposes.

A browser hijacker may contain spyware enabling the attacker to obtain the user's banking information or other sensitive data. Browser hijacker malware may also install ransomware, malware that encrypts data on the victim system, holding it hostage until the victim pays the hijackers a sum of money to unlock it.

How browser hijacking works Browser hijacking is often done as part of the installation process for a downloaded application that the user believed to be legitimate. A user also may be duped into agreeing to an additional download when agreeing to terms and conditions to install the application. The victim may have been offered the option to decline the installation of the browser hijacker software, but that information was likely displayed in a way intended to deliberately confuse the user into downloading the malicious software. Browser hijacker infections can be spread through malicious email attachments, downloaded infected files or by visiting infected websites. Nonmalicious websites can be infected by malicious actors, though malicious websites may also be created by the browser hijacker actor for the purpose of spreading the malware. Many browser hijackings come from add-on software, i.e., third-party software, plug-ins or scripts added to programs to give them extra features and functionality. An example of a software add-on is Adobe Flash, which lets users watch videos or play games in browsers. While add-ons may improve the user experience on a website by providing interactive content, such as animations, some add-on software can cause a computer to stop responding or display potentially unwanted programs such as pop-up ads.

How to remove browser hijackers Depending on the circumstances, browser hijacker removal can be relatively straightforward. Some actions to take include: Determine the authenticity of all browser add-ons, plug-ins and extensions by opening the add-ons manager in the infected system's browser and remove any that are suspicious or unnecessary.

Use the browser settings tool to reset the browser homepage if the victim's browser homepage has been hijacked. In some cases, simply resetting browser settings to the original defaults will be enough to remediate the attack.

Clearing the system's Domain Name System (DNS) cache can also eliminate connections to malicious systems if the browser has been hijacked.

Browser hijacker infections can be manually removed from Windows systems by uninstalling them using Add/Remove Programs or Uninstall a Program in the Windows control panel. If these steps are unsuccessful, it may be necessary to use browser hijacker removal tools, available from antivirus software vendors to remove the browser hijacker malware.