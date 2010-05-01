A data breach is a confirmed incident in which sensitive, confidential or otherwise protected data has been accessed and/or disclosed in an unauthorized fashion. Data breaches may involve personal health information (PHI), personally identifiable information (PII), trade secrets or intellectual property.

Download this free guide Your Guide to Info Sec Certifications We’ve collected 30+ certifications for you. Which vendor-neutral and vendor-specific security certifications are best for you? Save time by downloading our list organized by experience level. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Common data breach exposures include personal information, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers and healthcare histories, as well as corporate information, such as customer lists, manufacturing processes and software source code. If anyone who is not specifically authorized to do so views such data, the organization charged with protecting that information is said to have suffered a data breach. If a data breach results in identity theft and/or a violation of government or industry compliance mandates, the offending organization may face fines or other civil litigation.

Data breach causes A familiar example of a data breach is an attacker hacking into a corporate website and stealing sensitive data out of a database. However, not all breaches are so dramatic. If an unauthorized hospital employee views a patient's health information on a computer screen over the shoulder of an authorized employee, that also constitutes a data breach. Data breaches can be brought about by weak passwords, missing software patches that are exploited or lost or stolen laptop computers and mobile devices. Users connecting to rogue wireless networks that capture login credentials or other sensitive information in transit can also lead to unauthorized exposures. Social engineering -- especially attacks carried out via email phishing -- can lead to users providing their login credentials directly to attackers or through subsequent malware infections. Criminals can then use the credentials they obtained to gain entry to sensitive systems and records -- access which often goes undetected for months, if not indefinitely. Threat actors can also target third-party business partners in order to gain access to large organizations; such incidents typically involve hackers compromising less secure businesses to obtain access to the primary target. While hackers and cybercriminals often cause data breaches, there are also incidents where enterprises or government agencies inadvertently expose sensitive or confidential data on the internet. These incidents are typically known as accidental data breaches, and they usually involve organizations misconfiguring cloud services or failing to implement the proper access controls, such as password requirements for public-facing web services or applications.

Data breach notifications and regulations A number of industry guidelines and government compliance regulations mandate strict control of sensitive, often personal, data to avoid data breaches. Within a corporate environment, for example, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) dictates who may handle and use sensitive PII, such as credit card numbers, in conjunction with names and addresses. Within a healthcare environment, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulates who may see and use PHI, such as a patient's name, date of birth, Social Security number and healthcare treatments. There are also specific requirements for the reporting of data breaches via HIPAA -- and its Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinicial Health (HITECH) Act and Omnibus Rule -- as well as the various state breach notification laws. There are no specific regulations governing the protection of intellectual property. However, the consequences of that type of data being breached can lead to significant legal disputes and regulatory compliance issues, not to mention the internal and market losses if the breach is made public. Many states have data breach notification laws that require both private and public entities to notify individuals, whether customers, consumers or users, of breaches involving PII. The deadline to notify individuals affected by breaches can vary from state to state. Several bills have been introduced in Congress over the years that would create a federal data breach notification law. For example, a revised version of the Data Security and Breach Notification Act was introduced in 2017, which would give organizations 30 days following the identification of a breach to notify users or customers. Other regions have stricter deadlines; the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires organizations to notify the authorities of a breach within 72 hours.

How to prevent data breaches There is no one security product or control that can prevent data breaches. The most reasonable means for preventing data breaches involve commonsense security practices. This includes well-known security basics, such as conducting ongoing vulnerability and penetration testing, applying proven malware protection, using strong passwords/passphrases and consistently applying the necessary software patches on all systems. While these steps will help prevent intrusions into an environment, information security (infosec) experts also encourage encrypting sensitive data, whether it is stored inside an on-premises network or third-party cloud service. In the event of a successful intrusion into the environment, encryption will prevent threat actors from accessing the actual data. Additional measures for preventing breaches, as well as minimizing their impact, include well-written security policies for employees and ongoing security awareness training to promote those policies and educate employees. Such policies may include concepts such as the principle of least privilege (POLP), which gives employees the bare minimum of permissions and administrative rights to perform their duties. In addition, organizations should have an incident response plan (IRP) that can be implemented in the event of an intrusion or breach; an IRP typically includes a formal process for identifying, containing and quantifying a security incident.