A denial-of-service attack is a security event that occurs when an attacker takes action that prevents legitimate users from accessing targeted computer systems, devices or other network resources.

Download this free guide Download Now: What’s the “Real Cost” of Cloud Security? Access this handbook for advice on planning a secure and effective cloud implementation. Our security expert examines challenges that arise during planning, industry best practices, the main players, and the “real cost” of cloud security. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Denial-of-service (DoS) attacks typically flood servers, systems or networks with traffic in order to overwhelm the victim resources and make it difficult or impossible for legitimate users to use them. While an attack that crashes a server can often be dealt with successfully by simply rebooting the system, flooding attacks can be more difficult to recover from.

The United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) provides some guidelines for determining when a DoS attack may be underway. US-CERT suggests the following may indicate such an attack:

Degradation in network performance, especially when attempting to open files stored on the network or accessing websites;

Inability to reach a particular website;

Difficulty in accessing any website; and

A higher than usual volume of spam email.

Experts recommend a number of strategies for enterprises to defend against a denial-of-service attack, starting with preparing an incident response plan well in advance of any attack. Once there is suspicion that a DoS attack is underway, enterprises should contact their internet service provider (ISP) to determine whether the incident is an actual DoS attack or degradation of performance caused by some other factor. The ISP can help mitigate the attack by rerouting or throttling malicious traffic and using load balancers to reduce the effect of the attack.

Enterprises may also want to explore the possibility of using denial-of-service attack detection products; some intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems and firewalls offer DoS detection functions. Other strategies include contracting with a backup ISP and using cloud-based anti-DoS services.

While there have been instances where DoS attackers demand payment from victims to end the attacks, financial profit is not usually the motive behind this type of attack. In many cases, the attackers wish to cause harm to the organization or individual targeted in the attack; in other cases, the attackers are simply attempting to sabotage the victim, causing the greatest damage or inconvenience to the greatest number of victims. When a perpetrator of a DoS attack is identified, the reasons for an attack may also be revealed.

Many high-profile DoS attacks are actually distributed attacks, meaning the attack traffic is directed from multiple attack systems. While DoS attacks originating from a single source can be easier to mitigate because defenders can block network traffic from the offending source, attacks directed from multiple attacking systems are far more difficult to detect and defend against because it can be difficult to differentiate legitimate traffic from malicious traffic and filter malicious packets when they are sent from all over the internet.

History of denial-of-service attacks DoS attacks on internet-connected systems have a long history, arguably started with the Robert Morris worm attack in 1988. In that attack, Morris, a graduate student at MIT, released a self-reproducing piece of malware (a worm) that quickly spread through the global internet and triggered buffer overflows and DOS attacks on affected systems. Mostly research and academic institutions were connected to the internet at the time, but it was estimated that as many as 10% of the 60,000 systems in the U.S. were affected. Damages were estimated to be as high as $100 million, according to the U.S. General Accounting Office, and Morris was successfully prosecuted under the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and sentenced to three years' probation, 400 hours of community service and fined $10,000.