A hacker is an individual who uses computer, networking or other skills to overcome a technical problem. The term hacker may refer to anyone with technical skills, but it often refers to a person who uses his or her abilities to gain unauthorized access to systems or networks in order to commit crimes. A hacker may, for example, steal information to hurt people via identity theft, damage or bring down systems and, often, hold those systems hostage to collect ransom.

Download this free guide Download Now: Mobile Security Vendor Reviews and Ratings Are your mobile devices secure against today’s threat landscape? Inside this guide discover 7 secret mobile security tips, top drivers for mobile security purchases, survey data on top mobile trends in 2017, peer reviews on mobile security vendors in the market today and more. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The term hacker has historically been a divisive one, sometimes being used as a term of admiration for an individual who exhibits a high degree of skill, as well as creativity in his or her approach to technical problems. However, the term is more commonly applied to an individual who uses this skill for illegal or unethical purposes.

Types of hackers The security community has informally used references to hat color as a way different types of hacker are identified, usually divided into three types: white hat, black hat and gray hat. White hat hackers, also known as ethical hackers, strive to operate in the public's best interest, rather than to create turmoil. Many white hat hackers work doing penetration testing, hired to attempt to break into the company's networks to find and report on security vulnerabilities. The security firms then help their customers mitigate security issues before criminal hackers can exploit them.

Black hat hackers intentionally gain unauthorized access to networks and systems with malicious intent, whether to steal data, spread malware or profit from ransomware, vandalize or otherwise damage systems or for any other reason -- including gaining notoriety. Black hat hackers are criminals by definition because they violate laws against accessing systems without authorization, but they may also engage in other illegal activity, including identity theft and distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Gray hat hackers fall somewhere between white hat hackers and black hat hackers. While their motives may be similar to those of white hat hackers, gray hats are more likely than white hat hackers to access systems without authorization; at the same time, they are more likely than black hat hackers to avoid doing unnecessary damage to the systems they hack. Although they aren't typically -- or only -- motivated by money, gray hat hackers may offer to fix vulnerabilities they have discovered through their own, unauthorized, activities rather than using their knowledge to exploit vulnerabilities for illegal profit. A black hat hacker accesses systems without authorization and steals or damages data Hackers of all types participate in forums to exchange hacking information and tradecraft. There are a number of hacker forums where white hat hackers can discuss or ask questions about hacking. Other white hat forums offer technical guides with step-by-step instructions on hacking. Forums and marketplaces serving black hat hackers are often hosted on the dark web, and offer black hat hackers with an outlet for offering, trading and soliciting illegal hacking services. Criminal hackers, who sometimes lack their own technical skills, often use scripts and other specifically designed software programs to break into corporate networks. This software may manipulate network data network connection to gather intelligence about the workings of the target system. These scripts can be found posted on the internet for anyone, usually entry-level hackers, to use. Hackers with limited skills are sometimes called script kiddies, referring to their need to use malicious scripts and their inability to create their own code. Advanced hackers might study these scripts and then modify them to develop new methods.

Hacker vs. cracker The term hacker was first used in the 1960s to describe a programmer or an individual who, in an era of highly constrained computer capabilities, could increase the efficiency of computer code in a way that removed, or "hacked," excess machine-code instructions from a program. It has evolved over the years to refer to a person with an advanced understanding of computers, networking, programming or hardware. For many in technology, the term hacker is best applied to those who use their skills without malicious intent, but over time the term has been applied to people who use their skills maliciously. To counter the trend of labeling skillful technologists as criminals, the term cracker was proposed for criminal hackers, with the intention of removing the stigma from being labeled a hacker. Within the hacker-cracker framework, hackers are those who seek to identify flaws in security systems and work to improve them, including security experts tasked with locating and identifying flaws in systems and fixing those vulnerabilities. Crackers, on the other hand, are intent on breaching computer and network security to exploit those same flaws for their own gain. While technologists have promoted use of the term cracker over the years, the distinction between differently motivated hackers is more commonly referenced by the use of white hat, gray hat or black hat. In general use, cracker hasn't found much traction.