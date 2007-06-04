A password is a string of characters used to verify the identity of a user during the authentication process. Passwords are typically used in conjuncture with a username; they are designed to be known only to the user and allow that user to gain access to a device, application or website. Passwords can vary in length and can contain letters, numbers and special characters. Other terms that can be used interchangeably are passphrase for when the password uses more than one word, and passcode and passkey for when the password uses only numbers instead of a mix of characters, such as a personal identification number.

Creating a secure password

Many organizations set password policies so employees create strong passwords and use best practices for their login credentials. Some of the best practices for password requirements include:

A minimum length of eight characters with a limit of anywhere from 16 to 64 characters or possibly even higher;

The inclusion of both uppercase and lowercase letters with case sensitivity;

The use of at least one number; and

The use of at least one special character.

Policies should prohibit certain characteristics in weak passwords. For instance, any recognizable personal information -- such as birthdates, names of children, or favorite sports teams -- should not be part of a password, as well as any words or phrases that are on a password blacklist.

Password blacklists are lists of passwords that are too easily cracked and thus are not secure enough to use. Common offenders that wind up on blacklists include "123456", "password", "football", "qwerty" and so on.

Strong password policies also include a time limit for user passwords. This means that passwords will expire after a set period of time -- such as 90 or 180 days -- and users will be forced to change their password to prevent the reuse of the same couple of passwords. The policy may also require the user to create a password that is different from any other they have used in the last six to 12 months.

While strong passwords are ideal, users often forget them. As a result, password recovery methods might vary depending upon access to an application, website or device. Methods might include answering security questions, confirming emails asking if users want to reset their passwords, or entering numerical security codes sent via text to a mobile phone to authenticate users who need to reset passwords or recover the original one.