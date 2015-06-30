Buyer's Guide
An in-depth look into McAfee Endpoint Threat Protection
McAfee Endpoint Threat Protection is an antimalware protection product that is designed to secure Windows systems against malware, data loss and other threats in standalone or networked environments.
Intel Security’s McAfee Endpoint Threat Protection, which replaces Endpoint Protection Suite, protects Windows, Mac and Linux systems in standalone or networked environments against malware, data loss and other threats. The product is designed for business users, whether in small to midsize organizations or enterprises.
The information in this article is based on McAfee Endpoint Security 10.5, which is included in McAfee endpoint protection products.
Feature set
McAfee Endpoint Threat Protection comprises antimalware protection, an integrated desktop firewall and removable storage device control (to prevent data loss). The product also provides email protection (antispam functionality) and web control, which displays proactive warnings about potentially malicious websites to users, and enables administrators to whitelist or blacklist URLs. All McAfee endpoint protection products rely on Global Threat Intelligence -- McAfee's file reputation service -- to proactively protect endpoints from viruses and other malware.
Organizations that need mobile device protection should consider McAfee Complete Endpoint Protection Business or McAfee Complete Endpoint Protection Enterprise, depending on their size. Very small organizations, such as those with ten or fewer users, may also consider an alternate product such as McAfee Total Protection.
Platform coverage
McAfee Endpoint Threat Protection supports Microsoft Windows 7 through Windows 10, Mac OS X, Linux and a few other platforms. Supported servers include Microsoft Windows Server 2003 Service Pack 2 through Server 2016. Supported virtualization platforms include Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenDesktop and VMware View.
Performance
In tests conducted by AV-Test in November and December 2016 on Windows 10, McAfee Endpoint Security 10 scored a respectable 16.5 out of 18 when evaluated for protection, performance and usability. The highest-ranking products during that period were Kaspersky Small Office Security and Bitdefender Endpoint Security, which both scored 18.
McAfee achieved a 97.9% protection rate by AV-Comparatives during the July-November 2016 real-world protection test period.
Manageability
McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) is a Web-based application that provides a central point of management for endpoints. The McAfee ePO console enables administrators to install software (agents) and updates on endpoints, manage them, apply and enforce settings to remain in compliance, and see endpoint status and health configurations.
Pricing and licensing
McAfee offers perpetual licenses on a per-endpoint basis with one-year maintenance plans. Customers should contact McAfee sales for current pricing.
Support
Standard support includes an online knowledge base, product documentation, software downloads, patches and updates, diagnostic tools for self-help customers and to prepare for a conversation with a support technician, how-to videos and a community forum. One value add of note is the plethora of free assessment, penetration testing and digital forensics tools and utilities available for download. Customers may also contact a support representative 24/7 via chat, telephone or the service portal.
Intel Security offers several levels of paid premium support -- Enhanced Business Support, Enterprise Support, Global Enterprise Support, Large Enterprise Support and Resident Enterprise Support -- at varying costs. Paid support, depending on the chosen level, includes services such as enhanced escalation of support issues, authorized contacts, risk assessments, on-site assistance and more.
