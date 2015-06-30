Trend Micro OfficeScan endpoint protection software and its offerings

Trend Micro OfficeScan is designed to protect physical and virtualized endpoints in organizations with more than 100 users from known and emerging malware, web threats, data loss and more. The next-generation product works by installing agents on endpoints, which communicate with the Control Manager running on an OfficeScan server. This article focuses on OfficeScan 11.

Feature set The base OfficeScan product provides endpoint antivirus/antimalware, antispyware, antiransomware and threat protection using cloud-based global threat intelligence. Administrators can choose to install plug-ins or add-on modules for data loss prevention, support for Mac systems and virtual desktop infrastructures, a network-level host intrusion prevention system with enhanced firewall support, endpoint encryption, and endpoint application control. Protection for mobile endpoints, such as tablet PCs and smartphones, is achieved by installing Trend Micro Mobile Security. This product protects mobile devices from threats, provides data protection, and enables mobile app management and mobile device management. Trend Micro Control Manager installs on an OfficeScan server and enables administrators to centrally manage an entire deployment -- along with other Trend Micro products, such as Mobile Security -- from a single console.

Platform coverage Trend Micro OfficeScan supports most editions of Windows desktop and server products. For the desktop, supported operating systems are Windows XP Service Pack 3 through Windows 10. Supported servers are Windows Server 2003 through Windows Server 2012 R2, along with some versions of Windows Storage Server, Windows Compute Cluster Server, Windows HPC Server and Windows MultiPoint Server. Supported virtualization platforms include Citrix XenServer and XenDesktop, VMware vCenter (VMware View) and Microsoft Hyper-V Server. Trend Micro Mobile Security supports Android, iOS, BlackBerry and Windows Phone.

Performance In November and December 2016, Trend Micro OfficeScan scored a total of 17 out of 18 on tests run on Windows 10 by AV-Test, an independent testing organization. The tests focused on protection (six out of six points), performance (five out of six points) and usability (six out of six points).

Manageability When Trend Micro Control Manager is installed, an administrator can view and manage multiple OfficeScan servers and endpoints from a single web-based console -- be they on-premises or cloud deployments. OfficeScan can perform conventional scans or smart scans (the default). With a conventional scan, all OfficeScan components are stored locally and the files are scanned locally; however, a smart scan retrieves threat signatures from a cloud-based database, reducing the overhead required for the endpoint. Regardless, due to CPU load, Trend Micro recommends that the endpoint that hosts an OfficeScan server not also run resource-intensive or critical applications.

Pricing and licensing Trend Micro OfficeScan is typically sold as part of a suite. The cost of a license for Trend Micro Smart Protection for Endpoints typically starts around $35, and Smart Protection Complete is about $65. The price decreases with larger volume purchases. Base licensing includes a one-year maintenance agreement, which ensures customers receive program updates and standard support. Two-year and three-year maintenance agreements are also available for each suite. A free, fully functioning 30-day trial is available upon request by visiting the product's website. Trend Micro Mobile Security, which is required to protect mobile endpoints, requires the purchase of an additional license.