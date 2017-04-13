Identity and access management strategy: Time to modernize?

IT is constantly evolving, but the speed of change in how organizations of all sizes operate and interact has never been more frenetic. Now is the time to access and modernize your identity and access management strategy. The number of diverse and geographically spread users and devices connecting to enterprise networks via disparate applications and APIs grows daily, and the proliferation of device types is set to explode as the internet of things gains traction.

Security teams are on the back foot, struggling to keep control over who and what can access network resources at the very moment that identities are a primary target for hackers who -- armed with a valid identity and credentials -- can easily bypass other security controls. This makes identities a critical digital asset and puts identity security at the heart of a layered defense strategy. Many organizations have tried to use existing identity and access management (IAM) systems to deal with these seismic changes. But this has led to identity sprawl and debilitating security controls, creating a chaotic environment of unmanaged identities that is difficult to secure. Many identity and access management strategies have become outdated, so companies need to adapt and develop longer-term solutions.

The basic role of IAM is to associate all activities within an environment with a specific user or device and report on those activities. However, for an organization to stay competitive, identity and access governance is no longer enough; an IAM must handle identity federation and single sign-on (SSO) with easy administration and provisioning of users and devices on a massive scale. Yet many identity and access management strategies are still centered around in-house systems that fall short when it comes to mobile apps and customer-facing services, whose users demand quick and easy access wherever they are with whatever device they have. Even those security teams that do recognize identity as a new security perimeter are struggling to balance user demands against security requirements.

Bolting on additional identity and access management products to existing on-premises tools is rarely efficient or secure. As devices, applications and networks all support different protocols, this approach results in a disparate collection of homegrown identity management solutions with no centralized control that comprises the entire layer of identity controls. A major weakness is that it requires manual and time-consuming provisioning and deprovisioning of access as changes only propagate to some IT resources, leaving errors and omissions that can result in frustrated users, lost productivity and unprotected data.

Identity control layer essentials The key to digital transformation success is providing joined-up services to employees, partners and customers quickly and easily. This puts SSO -- where the identity of an entity in one domain can be used for authentication of the same entity in another domain -- plus centralized provisioning and deprovisioning, high on the list of requirements for a modern identity and access management strategy. It also must be built on open standards, offer multifactor and context-aware authentication, be self-service and be able to scale, potentially to millions of users and devices. Enterprises need to manage a diverse set of IT resources, which when it comes to identity management, use a diverse set of authentication protocols. Aim to limit the number of components needed to handle each different device and protocol type. This reduces the number of different tools and specialists required, as well as the chances of gaps being created where controls from different vendors don't sufficiently overlap. Many IAM-related standards and protocols have been proposed over the years. Desktop applications often use Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), whereas web-based applications tend to use Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) or Open Authentication (OAuth), and Windows applications generally utilize Kerberos. Other standards include Central Authentication Service, OZ Protocol, CoSign Protocol, WS-Fed, JSON Web Token and OpenID Connect (OIDC). Although there is a broad range of options for implementing SSO, developers with the knowledge to code a secure and seamless integration between an application and identity provider aren't so plentiful. SAML, OAuth and OIDC are gaining traction with developers -- a report by Ping Identity found 49% of companies surveyed use OIDC -- but mobile and internet of things (IoT) requirements are harder to implement due to resource and communication limitations and a lack of authoritative guidelines on how to securely authenticate to specific identity provider platforms.

What IoT means for an identity and access management strategy SSO is an essential feature for humans because it reduces many of the shortcomings of passwords. IoT devices don’t necessarily require the convenience of SSO, but a device's relationships are very important. Devices that must be identified in multiple domains need to have their identities and relationships managed across them, so an IAM that can only support one domain is not suitable for the complete identity management of IoT devices. The use of technologies like generic bootstrapping architecture and identity management systems built to handle IoT will be needed to reduce the complexity of maintaining the identities and relationships throughout a device's lifetime. The Cloud Security Alliance's guidance in its "Identity and Access Management for the Internet of Things" report even goes as far as to say that companies should "evaluate a move to identity relationship management in place of traditional IAM." For the foreseeable future, CISOs will need to include securing multiprotocol environments in their identity and access management strategy, so the best approach will be to determine which protocols have to be supported and employ a single identity management solution that supports them without the need for extensive modifications or add-ons. This will ensure security and consistency, which in turn improves user productivity and generates cost savings. However, building this class of IAM infrastructure is beyond the capability of most organizations and requires a huge investment in hardware and people, which in most cases will be a non-core activity. In many instances, the best option will be to outsource identity management to a provider that specializes in it. This is why many CISOs are turning to identity as a service (IDaaS) to upgrade their IAM capabilities. Both established IT vendors like Microsoft and Oracle, and newer players like Ping Identity, are promoting cloud-based services and platforms to deliver shared identities across multiple applications, while still providing a single aggregated view. Beware though that some providers who offer identity federation and SSO via the cloud do not provide a truly integrated and complete enterprise-grade IAM solution.