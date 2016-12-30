The following is an excerpt from Information Security Science by author Carl Young and published by Syngress. This section from chapter 1 explores information security risks.

Understanding the distinction between a threat and a risk is a prerequisite for effectively communicating a risk management strategy. It is important because although threats and risk are closely related, they are not equivalent. Threats are the entities or conditions that cause harm, and therefore should be the focus of attention in a risk management strategy.

Evaluating the risk associated with a threat provides the impetus for going forward with security solutions as well as the requirements for those solutions. Security professionals should therefore address threats by evaluating the risk they present to their respective organizations. The following definition of a threat is fit-for-purpose, although there can arguably be many variations on a similar theme:

A threat is any entity, action or condition that results in harm, loss, damage and/or a deterioration of existing conditions.

Given this definition, the spectrum of potential information security threats is quite broad. Threats to organizations might include thieves intent on stealing money, state-sponsored entities attempting to access company-proprietary or classified government information, and groups seeking to embarrass adversaries by exposing confidential information for political or economic gain.

It is this diversity of threats and their respective methods that drives the breadth of security risk mitigation measures. However, no organization can apply every possible mitigation method in equal measure without near-infinite resources. What is needed is a means of prioritizing threats in order to strategically apply remediation, which is precisely the point of a security risk assessment.

In that vein, a critically important role of the security professional is to identify the threats of highest concern (read: highest “risk”). This activity should be followed by measures that reduce his or her organization’s vulnerability to those threats within the constraints imposed by budgets. Indeed, it is the finiteness of available resources that makes prioritization of remediation efforts a necessity.

So now that threats have been defined more precisely, what exactly is risk? All threats are described by a fundamental characteristic called risk, which is a set of three components as follows:

the impact or importance of a threat incident

the likelihood or potential of a future threat incident

the vulnerability or potential loss due to a threat incident

These components collectively define the risk associated with a threat. In fact, risk can be notionally represented by an “equation” that is expressed as a product of the individual components as follows:

Risk (threat) = impact × likelihood × vulnerability

It should be read as, “The risk associated with a given threat equals the product of its impact, the likelihood of its occurrence, and the vulnerability to loss or damage.”

For now, suffice it to say that assessing the magnitude of the vulnerability component of risk, that is, the loss, damage, or exposure to a threat incident, is the basis for many of the analyses in this book.

Importantly, the risk associated with a threat is not immutable, and the magnitude of each component can vary significantly depending on circumstances. Context is crucial in assessing risk. In fact, a security assessment is merely an abstraction without context. If one were to provide a high-level if formal job description of a security professional, it is to evaluate the risk associated with the spectrum of distinct and impactful threats in light of scenario-specific parameters.

Identifying the spectrum of distinct and impactful threats is the progenitor of every security strategy. This task sounds simple, but determining what constitutes an impactful threat can be quite subjective and even controversial.

For example, some might argue that religion and television represent dangers to society. Yet many individuals, even intelligent ones, believe quite the opposite. With respect to distinctness threats that are seemingly different can actually be functionally equivalent in terms of the required risk mitigation. However, there is a test for distinctness that will be explained in the discussion on risk factors.

Analogies with the medical profession are often useful when thinking about concepts in security. Security threats are equivalent to diseases in medicine, and risk mitigation measures are analogous to therapies. Most reasonable people would agree that diseases make people worse off. So unless you are a bit sadistic, hearing that a relative, friend, or associate is afflicted with a disease would probably be unwelcome news.

In medicine identifying the need for risk management is usually relatively easy. Patients display symptoms that are manifestations of some condition. Remedies are sometimes prescribed as a prophylactic measure based on one’s exposure to a microorganism, a genetic predisposition to an ailment, or some risk factor for a particular disease.

Once a disease or precondition has been identified, patients pay physicians (and insurance companies) to prescribe therapies. Such therapies often take the form of a drug. The effectiveness of that therapy will of course depend on the correctness of the diagnosis, but will also relate to each individual’s physiological makeup since no two people are identical.

But fortunately people are biologically similar, or at least similar enough, and that fact is the key to the large-scale effectiveness of many therapies. If one believes otherwise, there should be a separate anatomy and physiology textbook for each person on earth.

Experiments can be conducted that leverage the similarity of humans such that the action of a specific therapy can be isolated from other variables, and thereby lead to a conclusion on cause and effect. The process leading to the approval of a new drug, which includes testing hypotheses on effectiveness, is typically quite protracted, and expensive.

First, experiments are conducted on animal models that use a control group to isolate the effect of a single variable, namely the drug in question. Researchers attempt to establish a causal link between the disease and the palliative effects of the drug while observing potential side effects. The type of animal is chosen because their physiological response can be extrapolated to humans.

Once the animal studies have concluded, and it is clear that the drug had the intended result without obvious harmful side effects, human trials can commence. So-called “double-blind” experiments are designed to eliminate bias where a statistically significant trial population is divided into control and test groups.

Following the human trials and assuming a positive outcome, the drug is approved for general use by the Federal Drug Administration (US). As an aside, the average cost of research and development for a prescription drug is estimated to be $2.558 billion. The point is that medical threat scenarios benefit from significant testing of hyptotheses relating cause and effect.

Contrast this with security scenarios. In general, threat incidents are relatively rare, and, importantly, there is often considerable variation in conditions that undermines the ability to isolate a variable under test.

One can simulate attacks on networks and applications. That is the point of conducting penetration tests. Such simulations will provide a degree of confidence in the resilience of specific security controls. But this is not the IT equivalent of a drug that confers broad immunity. The operational model, which consists of the user environment, is too complex, ephemeral, and varied.