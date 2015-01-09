Defender by Quest Software Inc. is a two-factor authentication tool that adds additional security measures to standard username/password logins for a variety of servers and services using biometrics and smartphone devices. Defender came into the Dell fold when the company acquired Quest Software. Dell has since spun out Quest and its security products.

Authentication tools can help even when an organization's users don't practice good password hygiene and reuse passwords across multiple services and servers. Quest's two-factor authentication product is appropriate for midsize and large enterprises -- especially for those that want to make use of a variety of external software as a service tools.

How much does Quest Defender cost? Defender is part of Quest's One Identity family of identity and access management products. Defender software is licensed per user and covers multiple token methods at the same cost. The first year of standard business day support is included in the license; adding additional years of support, or for extended after-hours response, costs extra. Defender is mostly sold directly through Quest, although there are some channel partners that offer it, as well.