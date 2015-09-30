Security School Course Catalog from SearchSecurity.com

Welcome to SearchSecurity's School course catalog. We offer a variety of free online information security training...

courses that you can take on your own time, at your own pace.

These lessons -- many of which feature video seminars and review quizzes eligible for CPE credits -- will arm you with the foundational and tactical information needed to keep your organization compliant and secure.

From cloud security and data protection to identity and access management and messaging security -- SearchSecurity has you covered.

Featured lesson Securing IoT in the enterprise

This Security School offers advice on securing IoT devices, to help infosec pros ensure the connected devices that end users deploy do no harm to enterprise network.

Featuring Dan Sullivan

Cloud Security School In these lessons the industry's foremost cloud security experts explain how to securely take advantage of the flexible infrastructure models and lower operating costs that make the cloud an attractive alternative for many enterprise IT organizations. Solving enterprise cloud security challenges: In-house or CSPs?

In this lesson, take a look at cloud security challenges enterprises today are facing and gain insight into the latest cloud security provider developments and improvements which aim to help enterprises tackle their problems.

Featuring Dave Shackleford, owner and principal consultant, Voodoo Security Cloud-based identity and access management

Cloud security expert Dave Shackleford discusses the risks and rewards of cloud-centric identity and access management, outlines how to know if it's the best choice for your enterprise, and offers numerous tips for a successful cloud IAM implementation.

Featuring Dave Shackleford, owner and principal consultant, Voodoo Security Understanding cloud-specific security technologies

How to understand and when to use traditional vs. cloud-specific security products.

Featuring Joseph Granneman, MBA, CISSP Cloud application security best practices

How to secure cloud applications, especially in a PaaS environment.

Featuring Diana Kelley IAM control in the cloud

IAM policy, process and technology options for the cloud.

Featuring Phil Cox