Security School Course Catalog from SearchSecurity.com
Check out SearchSecurity's catalog of free online security courses led by information security experts on today's most popular security topics.
Welcome to SearchSecurity's School course catalog. We offer a variety of free online information security training
courses that you can take on your own time, at your own pace.
These lessons -- many of which feature video seminars and review quizzes eligible for CPE credits -- will arm you with the foundational and tactical information needed to keep your organization compliant and secure.
From cloud security and data protection to identity and access management and messaging security -- SearchSecurity has you covered.
Featured lesson
Securing IoT in the enterprise
This Security School offers advice on securing IoT devices, to help infosec pros ensure the connected devices that end users deploy do no harm to enterprise network.
Featuring Dan Sullivan
Cloud Security School
In these lessons the industry's foremost cloud security experts explain how to securely take advantage of the flexible infrastructure models and lower operating costs that make the cloud an attractive alternative for many enterprise IT organizations.
Solving enterprise cloud security challenges: In-house or CSPs?
In this lesson, take a look at cloud security challenges enterprises today are facing and gain insight into the latest cloud security provider developments and improvements which aim to help enterprises tackle their problems.
Featuring Dave Shackleford, owner and principal consultant, Voodoo Security
Cloud-based identity and access management
Cloud security expert Dave Shackleford discusses the risks and rewards of cloud-centric identity and access management, outlines how to know if it's the best choice for your enterprise, and offers numerous tips for a successful cloud IAM implementation.
Featuring Dave Shackleford, owner and principal consultant, Voodoo Security
Understanding cloud-specific security technologies
How to understand and when to use traditional vs. cloud-specific security products.
Featuring Joseph Granneman, MBA, CISSP
Cloud application security best practices
How to secure cloud applications, especially in a PaaS environment.
Featuring Diana Kelley
IAM control in the cloud
IAM policy, process and technology options for the cloud.
Featuring Phil Cox
Data Protection Security School
These lessons provide information security professionals with the tools and tactics they need to successfully secure data throughout the enterprise, whether in motion or at rest.
Privileged access management and security in the enterprise
Learn the importance of privileged access management and monitoring trusted user accounts.
Featuring Mike Cobb
Why SSL certificate security matters
Learn about specific methods used to exploit SSL and how to defend against them.
Featuring Rob Shapland
DLP deployments: Understanding your options
Learn the different DLP technologies to help ensure your organization has a successful DLP deployment.
Featuring Kevin Beaver
Security visibility: Honestly assessing your security posture
Using technology to build a centralized collection of security intelligence.
Featuring Aaron Turner
Network content monitoring must-haves
Focusing on what matters when investing in network content protection.
Featuring Mike Chapple, University of Notre Dame
Realigning your data protection priorities
Re-prioritizing to thwart the theft of credentials and attackers who want them.
Featuring David Sherry
Watching the watchers
Monitoring trusted insiders with process, policy & technology.
Featuring Andreas Antonopoulos
Mobile device policy: How to prevent data theft
Lock down smartphones to prevent sensitive data leakage.
Featuring Lisa Phifer, president, Core Competence Inc.
Locking down database applications
Secure database apps via roles and privileges.
Featuring Andreas Antonopoulos
Intrusion Defense School
These lessons help put the pieces of intrusion defense -- antivirus, antispyware, IDS/IPS, etc. -- in perspective to help you implement an intrusion defense strategy that meets your organization's needs.
Distributed denial-of-service attack defense
Learn the ins and outs of distributed denial-of-service attacks and how to defend against them.
Featuring Michael Cobb, CISSP-ISSAP
Performing an authenticated vulnerability scan
Learn why authenticated vulnerability scans matter and how to add them to your vulnerability assessment program.
Featuring Kevin Beaver, CISSP
How best to find and fend off malicious mobile apps
Learn where the most dangerous mobile threats are coming from and how to counter them.
Featuring Michael Cobb, CISSP-ISSAP
Keeping Web malware out of enterprise systems
Learn how to keep your system's defenses strong against Web-borne malware.
Featuring Pete Lindstrom
Architectural considerations for enterprise antimalware deployments
Learn how to effectively architect antimalware systems for your enterprise.
Featuring Diana Kelley
Developing a defense-in-depth strategy for malware defense
Inside the state of malware & building an effective antimalware program.
Featuring Lenny Zeltser, SANS instructor, noted author
How DAM can help detect and trace attacks
Learn effective DAM configurations to best detect and trace attacks.
Featuring Adrian Lane, CTO, Securosis LLC
Reinventing defense in depth
Explore key elements of successful layered security architecture.
Featuring Mike Chapple, University of Notre Dame
Practical strategies to mitigate insider threats
Learn about monitoring strategies for detection of insider threats.
Featuring Dawn Cappelli
Compliance School
Take a comprehensive look at ongoing information security compliance issues, regulations and practices.
Compliance metrics: Building a compliance scorecard
How to build a compliance scorecard that makes sense to executives.
Featuring Eric Holmquist
How to pass a PCI assessment
How to make PCI compliance a continuous process.
Featuring Anton Chuvakin
Integration of Networking and Security School
In these lessons, SearchSecurity and SearchNetworking offer you an in-depth look at how security-related and networking-related teams, products and processes are affecting enterprise network security.
Network perimeter security
Learn about the pressures transforming the enterprise network perimeter and how to adapt your strategy for network perimeter security.
Featuring Johna Till Johnson, CEO and founder of Nemertes Research
Game-changing enterprise authentication technologies and standards
Learn about next-generation authentication methods and technologies, and how emerging new standards can enable more secure enterprise authentication.
Featuring Mike Cobb
Knock advanced malware out cold with network anomaly detection
The ability to detect network anomalies is now essential in the battle against advanced malware. In this Security School, expert Peter Sullivan explains why, and how to go about employing anomaly-detecting tools.
Improving security management with SIEM
Learn how to effectively analyze SIEM data, improve SIEM collection, set responsible goals and more.
Featuring Mike Rothman, president of Securosis
Security analytics: The key to reliable security data, effective action
Learn how to develop a customized security analytics program that delivers insightful, actionable information.
Featuring Josh Sokol, CISSP
Next-generation firewalls: Must-have NGFW features
Explore best practices for making a next-generation firewall evaluation.
Featuring Joel Snyder, senior partner, Opus One
Managing BYOD endpoint security
Get help developing an over-arching security strategy to combat mobile security woes.
Featuring Craig Mathias, principal, Farpoint Group
Endpoint security controls: Moving beyond antivirus
Learn which security controls are critical to ensuring successful threat protection.
Featuring Mike Rothman, president, Securosis
Strengthening policies for endpoint control
Strategies, policies, practices and tools to rein in unruly endpoints.
Featuring Lisa Phifer, president, Core Competence Inc.
How IDS/IPS enables business objectives
Map key network security technologies and practices to business needs.
Featuring Jennifer Jabbusch
Application log management program planning
Enable an application log management program for security and compliance.
Featuring Diana Kelley
CISSP Certification Essentials Security School
Our exclusive CISSP Essentials trainings featuring expert exam trainer Shon Harris of Logical Security explore the fundamental concepts, technologies and practices of information systems security. Each lesson corresponds to a subject domain in the exam's "Common Body of Knowledge" -- the essential elements each CISSP-certified practitioner must know.
Lesson/Domain 1: Security management practices
Security management responsibilities and the core components of security management.
Lesson/Domain 2: Access control
Identification methods and technologies, biometrics and more.
Lesson/Domain 3: Cryptography
Cryptographic components and their relationships, and government involvement in cryptography.
Lesson/Domain 4: Security models and architecture
Outlining how security is to be implemented, and the framework and structure of a security system.
Lesson/Domain 5: Telecommunications and networking
How networks work, how data is transmitted from one device to another, and how protocols transmit information.
Lesson/Domain 6: Applications and system development
Different types of software controls and implementations, change-control methods and more.
Lesson/Domain 7: Business continuity
Critical aspects of availability, including business continuity planning and disaster recovery.
Lesson/Domain 8: Law, investigations and ethics
Computer crime investigation processes and evidence collection; incident-handling procedures.
Lesson/Domain 9: Physical security
Administrative, technical and physical controls pertaining to physical security.
Lesson/Domain 10: Operations security
Administrative and management responsibilities, product evaluation and operational assurance and change-configuration management.
