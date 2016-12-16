Vulnerable websites make up half of the internet's top sites

Cybercriminals have their pick of nearly half of the top websites in the world to exploit, according to a new study.

In its "State of the Web 2016: Quantifying Today's Internet Risk" report, Menlo Security classified 46% of the Alexa top 1 million websites as risky. The report focused not just on the top 1 million sites, but also factored in the 25 million background sites that deliver active content to the primary sites.

"By closely examining key characteristics of the background sites, including software version, release dates, CVE IDs and third-party risk intelligence, we were able to discern the impact of these background sites on the primary sites' risk," the report stated.

To gather its findings, Menlo Security used a distributed Chrome-based browser farm to load the homepage of each of the top 1 million websites, and then used a Chrome extension called the Menlo Security Risk Analyzer to monitor the loading and execution of JavaScript on each site. Using the collected data, Menlo Security looked at three factors to determine if the site was risky: if the homepage or background sites used software with a known vulnerability; if the homepage or background site was "known-bad" because of phishing or malware; or if the homepage or background site had a security incident within the last 12 months.

Of the 1 million sites analyzed, the study found more than 350,000 sites are running vulnerable software. This risk factor far outweighed the other two, with sites being "known-bad" coming in at more than 160,000 and sites with a security incident within the last year at approximately 32,000.

Menlo Security further categorized the vulnerable websites and came across more unexpected findings. More than 80,000 "Business & Economy" sites run vulnerable software, which, as the study pointed out, is more than three times as many as in the "Adult & Pornography" category. "Business & Economy" sites also topped the chart in recent security incidents with more than 5,600.

"The vast majority of recent incident categories are ones that an average person would visit while at work, as part of their daily routine," the report stated. "Whom amongst us doesn't check the news and weather each morning? Or get the latest updates on the rich and famous? Or catch up on our shopping, read our favorite blogs or watch a viral video? Risk is ever-present, even with the most trusted, 'legitimate' sites."

With so many major websites found to be risky, more people being infected or attacked more often should follow. However, the study indicated something else. "The fact is there are currently more vulnerable websites than attackers to exploit them." So, users don't have to panic just yet.

However, attackers exploiting vulnerable websites is still a common problem, and Menlo offered three reasons for it: At risk-sites are now easier to exploit than they have ever been; traditional security products don't offer strong enough protections; and phishing attacks now utilize legitimate sites.

The report offered recommendations for enterprises, website owners and end users to deal with the massive amount of risky websites, including isolation and remote browsing. Frequent patching and updates are also encouraged, as well as not downloading documents from untrusted sources.