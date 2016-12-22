Yahoo breach data reveals the need for ethical breach reporting

Security researchers saw data from more than 1 billion Yahoo accounts sold to multiple threat groups on the deep web, but the method of breach reporting meant Yahoo didn't learn about the incident for months.

InfoArmor, a cybersecurity firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., first reported the sale of the data on Sept. 28th, about one week after Yahoo disclosed the 2014 breach which affected 500 million user accounts. InfoArmor's original report said the data from the Yahoo breach was sold to three separate groups on the deep web in August.

Andrew Komarov, chief intelligence officer at InfoArmor, said each buyer paid approximately $300,000 for the data and while two of the buyers were spam groups, one may have had espionage intentions for the several million accounts in the database with connections to military and government officials from dozens of nations.

Because InfoArmor's report came soon after Yahoo's disclosure it was assumed the data sold was from the 2014 Yahoo breach, but that assumption turned out to be incorrect. The data was actually from a previously unknown Yahoo breach that occurred in 2013 in which account data for 1 billion users was stolen.

InfoArmor published this information three months before Yahoo's official disclosure of the 2013 breach, and Komarov admitted that InfoArmor never directly contacted Yahoo with the data it had.

"This year in August we have acquired some parts of the database and after some time the whole thing exfiltrated from the bad actor's site," Komarov told SearchSecurity. "September 28, we released our report and in September we sent some parts of the information to law enforcement, at that time in a limited form because we were also working on analysis. And during October/November, we have sent pretty big parts to them as well so it was not like in one day."

Komarov said it wasn't until November, after law enforcement had analyzed the data, that the law enforcement agencies sent it to Yahoo and "Yahoo confirmed that the hashes were MD5," which meant the data was not from the 2014 Yahoo breach and was from an unknown incident.

InfoArmor could not clarify the timeline regarding exactly when the data was shared with law enforcement or when it became clear this data was from a separate breach, but Komarov contended there was evidence that should have tipped off Yahoo in InfoArmor's original report.

"Maybe interesting aspect is that in our report from 28 September, almost two months before the official Yahoo statement, we have described how the data looks like. Yes, that the passwords should be hashed with MD5, the structure looks like this and metadata associated with an account," Komarov told SearchSecurity. "But for that time we had some conflict with Yahoo statement, they claimed that all the information from so-called incidents from 2014 should be bcrypt but we've never seen such data. So the data set we have, which has direct correlation to this 1 billion breach from 2013, it has only MD5 hashes -- very easily crackable."

According to a statement provided to SearchSecurity by Yahoo, the only data it received that it could attribute to InfoArmor came from Bloomberg.

"The limited InfoArmor data set provided to Yahoo (by Bloomberg), based on initial analysis, could be associated with the data files provided to the company by law enforcement," Yahoo said. "That said, if InfoArmor has a report or more information, Yahoo would want to assess that before further comment."

John Wagster, an attorney specializing in cybersecurity issues at Frost Brown Todd LLC, said "in the absence of a contractual obligation with somebody" any reporting done by InfoArmor "is just out of the goodness of their heart."

"They have no contractual duty that I'm aware of, to Yahoo or anyone else. The responsible thing for them to do is what they did: turn it over to law enforcement and then let law enforcement look at it and if law enforcement can make the determination, if they have the technical capabilities, that in fact it is Yahoo data then they can turn it over to Yahoo or they can call and make a suggestion to Yahoo that there may have been a hack," Wagster told SearchSecurity. "This is pretty common in breaches of all kinds. Often the first time a company finds out about it is when they're contacted by law enforcement of some sort."

Komarov said working only with law enforcement was intended to make the process easier and "more comfortable" for those involved.

"We had some concerns and based on our experience -- we work with many different companies having data breaches -- that sometimes they prefer not to disclose it or to not explain the real reasons for the incidents. So that's why we decided to go directly to law enforcement," Komarov said. "We used them as a channel for independent check of Yahoo data just to avoid any commercial interests or any misunderstanding as we're both private companies. That was the key reason for that."