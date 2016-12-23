Massive ad fraud campaign Methbot profits exceed $3 million per day

A massive cybercrime operation has been making millions of dollars a day by generating massive amounts of phony video ad impressions, according to a new report.

Researchers at cybersecurity vendor White Ops Inc. uncovered a bot farm, dubbed Methbot, that makes between $3 million and $5 million per day by conducting ad fraud by impersonating legitimate websites, running on custom browsers, and faking click rates and social media logins. Methbot -- so called because of the reference to "meth" in its code -- primarily focuses on video ads that are worth three cents per view, and "watches" about 300 million of them per day, targeting and spoofing more than 6,000 domains.

"Because White Ops is only able to analyze data directly observed by White Ops, the total ongoing monetary losses within the greater advertising ecosystem may be larger," the report states. This makes Methbot significantly larger and more profitable than other ad fraud campaigns, such as ZeroAccess, which makes approximately $900,000 per day, and Chameleon, which makes approximately $200,000 per day.

Methbot runs out of around 1,000 dedicated servers that operate from data centers in the U.S. and the Netherlands. White Ops researchers discovered Methbot by tracking a previously known bot signature called "C3," and they noticed that C3 had mutated into Methbot before the end of October 2016. Methbot continues to produce massive amounts of ad fraud, and it adapts to avoid detection by vendors, according to White Ops.

Data center-based ad fraud campaigns are typically easy to detect, and they rely on continually infecting new home computers. But the group behind Methbot found ways around the usual challenges.

"Methbot operators invested significant time, research, development, and resources to build infrastructure designed to remove these limitations and provide them with unlimited scale," according to the White Ops report. "They used dedicated servers to run proxies in order to hide the single origin source of their operation. Using falsified documents, the perpetrators were able to obtain or lease 571,904 real IP addresses, putting them to work generating fraudulent ad calls that appeared to come from legitimate residential Internet providers such as Verizon, Comcast, Spectrum, and others. The value of these IP addresses alone is over $4 million today, according to figures posted by IPv4 Market Group."

The White Ops report highlights the need for more transparency between publishers and their advertisers to help prevent Methbot and other ad fraud campaigns from having such a drastic effect.

"A combination of human best practices and technological vigilance by verification companies can help the industry close ranks against these threats and increase certainty through transparency for everyone across the advertising spectrum."