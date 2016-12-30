FDA issues medical device cybersecurity guidance for manufacturers

Medical device manufacturers now have to take responsibility for cybersecurity throughout the device's lifecycle.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week issued a new medical device cybersecurity guidance for manufacturers amid growing concerns about hackable medical systems. This post-market guidance is an addition to previous FDA premarket guidance from October 2014 and an internet-of-things-specific guidance from January 2016, and it outlines the steps manufacturers should take when it comes to medical device cybersecurity.

"Today's post-market guidance recognizes today's reality -- cybersecurity threats are real, ever-present and continuously changing," wrote Suzanne Schwartz, director of the FDA's emergency preparedness/operations and medical countermeasures, in an blog post. "In fact, hospital networks experience constant attempts of intrusion and attack, which can pose a threat to patient safety. And as hackers become more sophisticated, these cybersecurity risks will evolve."

To combat the evolving risks to medical device cybersecurity, the FDA recommends manufacturers have a way to monitor and detect security vulnerabilities in devices, be able to analyze and understand the risks the vulnerabilities pose, have a coordinated vulnerability disclosure policy that effectively communicates information about vulnerabilities, and have a way to deploy mitigations to the vulnerabilities in a timely manner.

"This approach enables manufacturers to focus on continuous quality improvement, which is essential to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medical devices at all stages in the device's lifecycle," Schwartz wrote.

The FDA guidance also emphasizes the importance of manufacturers following the National Institute of Standards and Technology core principles for improving critical infrastructure cybersecurity.

"It is only through application of these guiding principles," Schwartz wrote, "executed alongside best practices, such as coordinated vulnerability disclosure, that will allow us all to navigate this uncharted territory of evolving risks to device security."