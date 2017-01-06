FTC launches competition to improve IoT device security

Internet-of-things device security tool developers, make it work.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has issued a challenge to the public to create a tool consumers can use to protect home IoT devices from software vulnerabilities, with a special focus on distributing bug patches.

The FTC has taken steps in recent years to improve IoT device security.

"Unfortunately, there are still plenty of IoT devices with fundamental security problems, including the issue we highlight in this contest: successfully updating security protections," Ruth Yodaiken, senior attorney for the division of privacy and identity protection at the FTC, told SearchSecurity. "We thought it [was] time to encourage the innovators to try [to] address those issues in a new way and empower the consumer."

The grand-prize winner of the IoT Home Inspector Challenge will receive up to $25,000, and as many as three honorable-mention winners will receive up to $3,000. Contestants don't need to submit a fully functional prototype to the competition, but they do need to submit an abstract, a video demonstration of how the tool would work and a detailed explanation. Contestants must also provide their own strategy for actual development and deployment of their tool, should they win.

The five competition judges will grade submissions on how well the submitted IoT device security tools work and how user-friendly and scalable they are. The tool should focus on vulnerabilities in IoT device software specifically caused by out-of-date software or firmware, though additional features -- such as default password settings -- are acceptable, as well. The competition focuses the development of a tool to help with IoT device security, rather than policy or legislation.

This competition is a response to an increase in IoT device security issues in 2016. The emergence of Mirai botnet malware, in particular, has plagued IoT devices, leading to multiple instances of distributed denial-of-service attacks and botnets -- the most recent of which targeted 5 million routers.

The multitude of operating systems flooding the IoT device market doesn't help security matters, either. Almost every IoT device on the market has its own OS, and as IoT devices continue to be released, the more OSes there are likely to be. And the more OSes there are, the tougher they are to secure.

"Unlike PCs and other computing hardware, these devices are not being controlled by just a few standardized operating systems," wrote Hemant Jain, vice president of engineering at Fortinet Inc., in Sunnyvale, Calif., in a blog post.

"In fact, they are being manufactured without any standards at all, except that they allow internet connectivity. To fit into the small footprints of the devices they are providing connectivity for, many of the operating systems installed on these devices are cutting down on security, if it is being considered at all," Jain continued. "And to make things worse, most of these devices are running their own proprietary versions of Linux, Android or, increasingly, some other operating system cobbled together with poorly written code embedded with hardcoded backdoors."

Many of these IoT devices cannot be patched, Jain noted, adding that this is where the FTC's IoT Home Inspector Challenge may make its greatest impact. Winners of the competition will be announced on or around July 27, 2017.