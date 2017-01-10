January Patch Tuesday sparse before Windows security updates change

Microsoft released its January 2017 Patch Tuesday fixes today, which targeted a mere three vulnerabilities in its own products. The Patch Tuesday release was comprised of four bulletins, two of which were rated as critical. And one of the critical bulletins was for the Adobe Flash Player which contained 12 of the 15 vulnerability patches for the month.

There is no bulletin for Internet Explorer this month, so MS17-001 leads the pack with the standard bulletin for the Microsoft Edge browser. The bulletin includes one patch for a privilege escalation flaw rated Important for Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. Microsoft noted that this flaw was publicly disclosed but no exploits have been found in the wild.

However, Craig Young, security researcher at Tripwire, said this flaw could be more critical than it seems.

“The Edge fix, while rated only as Important should be deployed as soon as possible since the underlying flaw was publicly disclosed on Broken Browser with enough details for making custom exploits," Young told SearchSecurity. "This flaw could enable an attacker to hijack connections to secure sites after loading an attacker controlled page. This attack could potentially be incorporated with malvertising to reach more users."

MS17-002 is the January Patch Tuesday bulletin for Microsoft Office and the lone critical bulletin for a Microsoft product. The patch deals with a remote code execution vulnerability in Office 2016 and SharePoint 2016 that could allow an attacker to take complete control of a system if a malicious file is opened.

MS17-003 is the critical bulletin for the Adobe Flash Player containing patches for 12 vulnerabilities with potential issues including: security bypass, information disclosure, remote code execution and memory corruption flaws.

MS17-004 patches a denial of service vulnerability in the way the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service handles authentication requests. Amol Sarwate, director of Vulnerability Labs at Qualys, Inc., said this bulletin should be "top of the list" for Windows Server 2008 admins because the flaw was publicly disclosed and could soon have exploits in the wild.