St. Jude Medical finally patches vulnerable medical IoT devices

After months of denying the existence of a problem, St. Jude Medical released patches and guidance for security vulnerabilities in its internet of things, or IoT, medical devices.

The patches address vulnerabilities in the Merlin@home Transmitter, St. Jude Medical's remote monitoring system of implantable pacemakers and defibrillator devices. The security updates from St. Jude Medical arrived on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team issued separate statements detailing the vulnerabilities and advice for healthcare providers, patients and caregivers.

"The FDA has reviewed information concerning potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with St. Jude Medical's Merlin@home Transmitter and has confirmed that these vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow an unauthorized user, i.e., someone other than the patient's physician, to remotely access a patient's RF-enabled implanted cardiac device by altering the Merlin@home Transmitter," the FDA said in its statement. "The altered Merlin@home Transmitter could then be used to modify programming commands to the implanted device, which could result in rapid battery depletion and/or administration of inappropriate pacing or shocks."

The vulnerable medical IoT devices were originally found by security researcher MedSec in August 2016. MedSec partnered with investment research body Muddy Waters Capital and released a paper to the public disclosing the device vulnerabilities; the security flaws include flaws in the encryption of the radio frequency protocol used by the Merlin@home Transmitter remote monitoring system, as well as a backdoors to the devices.

At the time, St. Jude Medical denied the vulnerabilities' existence and subsequently filed a lawsuit against MedSec and Muddy Waters for defamation through false medical device security findings. The lawsuit remains ongoing.

St. Jude Medical has been criticized for not addressing the vulnerable devices for five months since the initial disclosure, being called "a particularly aggressive and hostile vendor" in a statement by Justine Bone, CEO and director at MedSec, based in Miami.

A separate statement from Muddy Waters also harshly criticized St. Jude Medical for the patches, saying "the announced fixes do not appear to address many of the larger problems, including the existence of a universal code that could allow hackers to control the implants."

The statement from St. Jude Medical emphasizes the "extremely low cybersecurity risks" this vulnerability poses to the medical devices, and it advises users of the Merlin@home Transmitter to ensure it is powered on and connected to the internet so it can receive the automatic patch download.

The bigger picture of vulnerable devices The FDA's guidance on handling the St. Jude Medical device vulnerabilities follows closely on the heels of its more general medical device cybersecurity guidance. Internet-connected devices are a growing security concern, and the FDA has focused on both general IoT device security and, specifically, medical IoT device security. "In today's world of medical devices that are connected to a hospital's network or even a patient's own internet service at home, we see significant technological advances in patient care and, at the same time, an increase in the risk of cybersecurity breaches that could affect a device's performance and functionality," wrote Suzanne Schwartz, M.D., in a FDA blog post from Dec. 27, 2016. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission also addresses the security risks associated with internet-connected devices with a recently launched contest to create a tool to protect home IoT devices.