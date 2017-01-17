Gmail phishing campaign uses real-time techniques to bypass 2FA

A highly effective new Gmail phishing campaign has been gaining popularity and can even bypass two-factor authentication in limited real-time scenarios.

The Gmail phishing scheme takes advantage of a few methods to gain access to a user account, starting with an email that appears to contain a PDF that can be previewed within Gmail. However, the PDF redirects to an address designed to fool Google Chrome's malicious URL formatting in order to present the user with what appears to be a normal Google login screen.

Mark Maunder, CEO and founder of WordPress security firm Wordfence, said the trick behind this Gmail phishing scheme is that users see the string "account.google.com", indicating a legitimate address, but will not see a green "HTTP" or a red "HTTPS" to indicate the safety of the link.

"They see ordinary black text. That is why this attack is so effective. In user interface design and in human perception, elements that are connected by uniform visual properties are perceived as being more related than elements that are not connected," Maunder wrote in a blog post. "In this case the 'data:text/html' and the trusted hostname are the same color. That suggests to our perception that they're related and the 'data:text/html' part either doesn't matter or can be trusted."

A commenter on Github claimed a Google representative last year had advocated better URL literacy to combat phishing, but Maunder suggested Google needed to do more --like changing the color of the 'data:text/html' string in order to bring more attention to potential malicious activity.

However, Rick Holland, vice president of strategy at Digital Shadows, said including URL formatting in phishing education in enterprise would be only a "marginal benefit" to IT pros .

"IT pros should have very low expectations when it comes to relying upon their users to identify malicious URLs based upon their formatting," Holland told SearchSecurity. "This is further complicated by the trend of relying upon email gateways or SaaS offerings to rewrite external URLs to an internal URL that forces the link to be inspected at click time. These rewritten URLs will be seen as suspiciously formatted by many users. If not communicated properly, this will only increase the confusion around URL formatting."

Maunder said the Gmail phishing campaign was difficult to spot even beyond the URL formatting because the malicious website to which victims are directed looks exactly like a Google sign-in page and uses the victim's input in real-time to login.

"The attackers signing into your account happens very quickly. It may be automated or they may have a team standing by to process accounts as they are compromised. Once they have access to your account, the attacker also has full access to all your emails including sent and received at this point and may download the whole lot," Maunder wrote. "Now that they control your email address, they could also compromise a wide variety of other services that you use by using the password reset mechanism including other email accounts, any SaaS services you use and much more."