Vulnerable Adobe extension downloads covertly to Chrome

Adobe's rocky security reputation took another hit after a Google Project Zero researcher discovered a cross-site scripting vulnerability in an automatically installed Chrome extension.

The Adobe Acrobat Chrome extension, which converts web pages into PDFs, automatically installed when Adobe patched 29 security vulnerabilities on Jan. 10. The Adobe extension only applies to Windows, and Project Zero researcher Tavis Ormandy found it already had approximately 30 million installations. The installation process happens without the user's consent or knowledge, and only makes an appearance when the browser is restarted and users are asked to give the Adobe extension permission to read and change all the data on the websites they visit, manage all the user's downloads and "communicate with cooperating native applications."

Users are given the option of removing the Adobe extension, but it is enabled by default. Another default setting of the Adobe Acrobat extension is to allow it to "send anonymous usage information to Adobe for product improvement purposes." Adobe claims that no personally identifiable information is collected, so the data is meaningless to anyone outside of Adobe.

Ormandy discovered a DOM-based cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the extension and reported it to Adobe. The vulnerability allowed privileged JavaScript code execution.

"I think [Content Security Policy] might make it impossible to jump straight to script execution," wrote Ormandy. "But you can iframe non web_accessible_resources, and easily pivot that to code execution, or change privacy options via options.html, etc."

Ormandy discovered the vulnerability in the Adobe extension and reported it to the company last week. Adobe issued an update for the extension Thursday, rating the vulnerability important.

Adobe has often been criticized for numerous security in its software products, particularly multiple critical vulnerabilities in Flash that have led the industry to turn to HTML5 instead. Adobe also recently paid a $1 million settlement for a 2013 data breach that exposed millions of customer's sensitive information.