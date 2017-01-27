Americans split on federal government security, encryption attitudes

A recent study from Pew Research Center found that approximately half of Americans don't trust the federal government with their personal data, and they are equally split over whether the government should be able to access encrypted communications during a criminal investigation.

The study, called "Americans and Cybersecurity," collected data between March 30, 2016, and May 3, 2016, from more than 1,000 adults living in the United States. It found Americans have wavering security confidence in both public and private institutions, from cellphone manufacturers to credit card companies and email providers.

However, far and away, Americans have the least confidence in the federal government, with 28% of respondents saying they are not confident at all that the federal government can keep their data secure. While there's plenty of middle ground, only 12% of Americans are "very confident" in federal government security.

"Overall, there is relatively little variation in Americans' attitudes towards these entities based on their demographic characteristics," the Pew report stated. "However, users who have directly experienced certain types of data theft in their own lives tend to have lower levels of confidence in the institutions that were involved in these experiences."

The report suggested a correlation between the 64% of adults in America who have experienced some kind of personal data theft -- such as fraudulent credit card charges or compromised sensitive information, like an account number -- to the low confidence in certain types of organizations.

Another notable finding of the survey is Americans' attitude about whether the government should be able to access encrypted communications when investigating a crime. While the results varied by age and political party, Americans are still generally split on this issue. Forty-six percent of respondents think the government should be able to access encrypted communications, and 44% think tech companies should be able to use encryption that the government can't break. Both Democrats and younger adults showed more support for encryption, while older adults and Republicans support the government being able to access encrypted communications.

"The issue of encryption -- specifically, whether or not the government should legally be able to bypass or decode encrypted communications when investigating criminal cases," according to the survey, "has long been a hot-button topic in the ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between individual privacy concerns and the needs of law enforcement in the digital age."

Prior to the survey being taken, the encryption debate was highlighted by the legal battle between Apple and the FBI following the mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.