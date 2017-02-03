Google G Suite updates aim to improve phishing protection

Google is taking a stronger stance against phishing attacks and other security threats with its launch of some new features in G Suite.

Among its new phishing protection capabilities, G Suite enhanced its existing two-step verification process, which previously gave users the option to use Security Key, a physical USB device used for the second factor in authentication. With the new features, administrators can enable two-step verification to use only Security Key with no other option. Administrators can now restrict login to only users with a Security Key. In addition, Security Key now plugs directly into a computer or pairs with a mobile device via Bluetooth or Near Field Communication (NFC), when previously it received a code in a text message.

"[Two-step verification] with only a Security Key offers the highest level of protection from phishing," explains Google product managers Christiaan Brand and Guemmy Kim in a blog post. "Instead of entering a unique code as a second factor at sign-in, Security Keys send us cryptographic proof that users are on a legitimate Google site and that they have their Security Keys with them. Since most hijackers are remote, their efforts are thwarted because they cannot get physical possession of the Security Key."

On top of getting rid of text code verification, Security Key also now uses Bluetooth Low Energy to make pairing with a mobile device more secure. The feature works on both Android and iOS devices.

The Google G Suite update doesn't end with Security Key enforcement. The company also added data loss prevention for Google Drive, as well as Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions for Gmail.

The phishing protection improvements from Google follow the discovery of a Gmail phishing campaign that can bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) in limited real-time scenarios. The scheme uses emails that contain a PDF that can be previewed in Gmail, but the file redirects to a malicious URL. The URL shows the user what seems to be a legitimate Google login screen. The user then enters his login information, which the attacker uses in real-time to log in. In limited unconfirmed cases, the attack includes a 2FA code.

The Google G Suite release may not be the last we hear on authentication and phishing protections from Google.

"In the coming months," writes Brand and Kim, "we'll build on these protections and offer users the opportunity to further protect their personal Google Accounts."