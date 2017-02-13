Ransomware threat continues to evolve, defense needs to catch up

SAN FRANCISCO -- The ransomware threat is not strictly new, but the expansion of the threat over the past year is enough to get a full-day seminar at RSA Conference 2017, with over a dozen experts scheduled to examine the latest malicious attack phenomenon.

Andrew Hay, CISO of DataGravity and host of the ransomware summit, opened the first panel of the seminar by asking for a show of hands of those who had been affected by ransomware -- hands shot up throughout the large hall. Hay asked the two questions likely on everyone's mind: "Just how big is ransomware, and should victims pay the ransom?"

Panelist Michael Duff, CISO, at Stanford University said that "ransomware is nothing more than monetized malware," adding that while money is behind the vast majority of cyberincidents, ransomware is not actually entirely bad when compared to other types of attack. "It's very loud, you know almost immediately when you're attacked and you know what you need to do to recover."

And panelist Gal Shpantzer, CEO, Security Outliers, Inc., said that ransomware is much easier to monetize than any other type of malware. Ransomware shortens the attack life cycle, Shpantzer said, adding that it's a way to "lob a grenade into your LAN and now you owe me some money."