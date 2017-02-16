Q&A: Yubico brings FIDO authentication protocol to the masses

SAN FRANCISCO -- If the FIDO authentication protocol eventually provides a solution to the "password problem," users -- individuals, companies and developers -- will need devices and software capable of supporting the new protocols for strong authentication.

Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and founder of Yubico, the maker of the YubiKey hardware authentication device -- one of the most visible products capable of supporting the FIDO authentication protocol -- sat down with SearchSecurity for a quick session at RSAC 2017.

Not only has Yubico been able to help companies like Google save money and protect themselves and their employees by deploying YubiKey, but the company has also literally saved lives of journalists and others operating under non-democratic regimes.

Editor's Note: This interview was lightly edited for clarity.

Stina Ehrensvard: I started the company with the vision of having one single key to any number of services, and making secure login easy and available for everyone. That was the vision. The first concept we came up with was YubiKey, which was a one-time password device and you touch it and it generated codes directly through the keyboard you didn't have to download anything, you didn't have to retype anything, it was really simple.

With that, we added open source server components so anyone can integrate it. And a company who was interested in it was Google, and a few others here in Silicon Valley. And when they started buying my product, I wrote my first business plan.I said, "let's move to Silicon Valley and work with the thought leaders to figure out how our technology can scale to end users and we figured out what kind of threats they are seeing so we eventually can build in this technology directly into browsers, into computers, into devices. It just works out of the box. And that's what we did.

The birth of the FIDO authentication protocol We created FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F), the new global authentication standards, together with Google. The standard, once created was deployed for all Google's staff and then brought into FIDO Alliance, and it's now a protocol within the FIDO alliance that is merging with other efforts there to become the new global authentication standard, taking public key crypto, taking smart key technology that is already proven with chip and pin cards, smartcards, but they are so complicated to use, with drivers and client software and readers also there's a very important innovation that we brought that -- actually Yubico's CTO who is my husband by the way -- it's the invention that, when FIDO U2F generates a new key pair of secrets for every service it connects to. So, I can log into Gmail and then I can set this up for Dropbox, eventually for my IRS account, for my bank account, for everything. And there [are] no shared secrets between the services. This way there is not one central service provider, there's not one corporation, there's not one government who sits and owns and controls all the services. We're taking this back to users. You said you use this for your Gmail account, and I don't know that you set it up for your Gmail -- I'm not following you. We don't even know. It doesn't necessarily tie to identity, just to authentication.