Microsoft Patch Tuesday February release delayed by a month

There are six more weeks of winter, according to Punxsutawney Phil. And now, there are four more weeks before a Patch Tuesday, according to Microsoft.

In an unprecedented move, the monthly security patch release that was due out Feb. 14, has been canceled and won't be available until the next regularly scheduled Microsoft Patch Tuesday on March 14.

"Our top priority is to provide the best possible experience for customers in maintaining and protecting their systems," the update from Microsoft read. "This month, we discovered a last-minute issue that could impact some customers and was not resolved in time for our planned updates today."

"After considering all options, we made the decision to delay this month's updates. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this change to the existing plan."

Microsoft has not said specifically what was behind the delay, just that the patches would have to wait until March Patch Tuesday.

However, users of Windows Server Message Block (SMB) 3.0 will have to continue to live on the edge until then, as Microsoft was supposed to release an already-overdue patch for a zero-day exploit in the protocol this month.

The exploit code for the SMB vulnerability was released to the public earlier this year by the security researcher who discovered it, Laurent Gaffié. The vulnerability could allow an attacker to perform a denial-of-service attack and cause a system reboot if the targeted user clicked on a malicious link. Gaffié disclosed the vulnerability to Microsoft in September 2016, and the company delayed patching it for two months, reportedly because the vulnerability is a low risk. Gaffié released the proof-of-concept exploit code anyway.

This Microsoft Patch Tuesday was also expected to change its regular rollout of Internet Explorer updates and fixes this month to be available as a separate update. This, too, will wait until March.