Suspect in Mirai malware attack on Deutsche Telekom arrested

The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency has arrested a suspect in connection with the November 2016 Mirai botnet attack on Deutsche Telekom.

The suspect, a 29-year-old British citizen, was arrested Feb. 22, at a London airport by the NCA, according to a public statement from the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA). The BKA worked with the NCA, as well as Cypriot law enforcement agencies, Europol and Eurojust, to execute the arrest warrant for the unnamed suspect, who could face up to 10 years in prison for "computer abuse."

The suspect is tied to broadband outages for approximately 1 million customers of Deutsche Telekom, the largest telecom company in Germany, with over 20 million customers. The outages were caused by a version of the Mirai malware. According to BKA, the attack was an attempt to pull the affected routers into a botnet for more large-scale distributed denial-of-service attacks.

In a statement, Thomas Kremer, member of the board of management of Deutsche Telekom AG for data privacy, legal affairs and compliance, said the company is "looking into taking civil legal action against the alleged perpetrator."

Despite the BKA's statement that it will question the suspect on the charge of "completed computer abuse," Deutsche Telekom said none of its customers' routers were infected with the Mirai malware, but did previously push a patch for vulnerable routers affected by the attacks.

"Deutsche Telekom was not the principal target of the global attack at the end of November 2016. And the attack did not even succeed: The malware failed to infect routers of Deutsche Telekom customers. However, about four percent of Deutsche Telekom customers experienced problems with their routers because some models were unable to cope with the overload from mass requests and crashed."

The suspect's identity remains unknown, but an unverified Motherboard report said the suspect might be the hacker known as BestBuy.

BestBuy previously claimed responsibility for the attack on Deutsche Telekom, as well as claiming to be behind the GovRAT malware that stole data from U.S., and putting a botnet of 400,000 internet-of-things devices infected with Mirai up for rent.

Whether or not the suspect is the illusive BestBuy, this marks the first arrest associated with the Mirai malware outbreak.