DARPA's SSITH program takes aim at hardware vulnerabilities

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is calling for proposals to develop more secure chips through

its System Security Integrated Through Hardware and Firmware program.

DARPA wants to build a framework that will support building security protections directly into hardware. The Agency has previously focused on software security but says that's not enough.

"Security for electronic systems has been left up to software until now, but the overall confidence in this approach is summed up in the sardonic description of this standard practice as 'patch and pray,'" said SSITH program manager Linton Salmon in DARPA's announcement. "This race against ever more clever cyberintruders is never going to end if we keep designing our systems around gullible hardware that can be fooled in countless ways by software."

The System Security Integrated Through Hardware and Firmware, or SSITH, program focuses on the hardware vulnerabilities found in Mitre's Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE), which is a community-developed list of common software weaknesses. These include permissions and privileges, buffer errors, resource management, information leakage, numeric errors, crypto errors and code injection.

According to DARPA's announcement of the SSITH program, researchers have documented approximately 2,800 software breaches that used one or more of the hardware vulnerabilities listed in the CWE. According to Salmon, fixing these hardware flaws would eliminate 40% of the current software vulnerabilities.

"The strategic challenge for participants in the SSITH program will be to develop new integrated circuit (IC) architectures that lack the current software-accessible points of illicit entry, yet retain the computational functions and high-performance the ICs were designed to deliver," the announcement states. "Another goal of the program is the development of design tools that would become widely available so that hardware-anchored security would eventually become a standard feature of ICs in both Defense Department and commercial electronic systems."

The SSITH program is expected to last for 39 months and will focus on two areas. The first is the development of "architectures that protect against one or more" of the vulnerabilities listed in the CWE and the tools needed to do that. The second is the development of "methodologies and metrics for measuring" the security of new products versus the performance of those products.

DARPA is hosting a Proposers Day on April 21 for those interested in submitting proposals to SSITH.