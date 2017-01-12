lolloj - Fotolia
Tackle IT threats that originate inside your company
IT threats are tough to tackle when they originate from within your business. This technical guide considers that issue and offers ways to deal with insider security threats.
This Article Covers
Security Awareness Training and Internal Threats
Friend or foe? When it comes to IT threats these days, it does not make sense to distinguish between the two. Insiders increasingly are the source of IT security breaches.
These insiders who threaten security might be malicious -- employees who are disgruntled, on strike or who perhaps have just been terminated or believe their jobs may be slated for downsizing. But an inside threat might come about inadvertently when, for example, an employee exposes a company's network by clicking on an email that then downloads malware. Whether intentional or inadvertent, the threat of security breaches that originate inside the company must command the attention of corporate security teams.
This three-part guide offers an in-depth assessment of insider threats and provides actionable advice on how to deal with them. Insider threats are in many ways a "people problem." Training to heighten employee awareness and promote their understanding of their role as part of the "security perimeter" is crucial and can reduce the danger of insider threats.
But the best defense is a multilayered one. That's why this guide includes a review of the various technologies available to deal with insider IT threats. Up-to-date security policies that deal explicitly with the issue of insider threats and a security toolkit that includes the latest technological aids are the best current ways to cut off hacker access to corporate systems.
Next Steps
Articles featured in this guide:
Insider threat detection tools that sniff out dangers from within
Learn what insider threat detection tools can zero-in on anomalous user behavior. Malicious or accidental, the insider threat is one of the most dangerous and costly to companies.
The cyber threats lurking within every company
Insider threats have been around for a long time, but it is only recently that people have begun to acknowledge the true danger they pose.
Insider security threats: What CISOs can do to mitigate them
Dealing with insider security threats requires a combination of tactics. Expert Mike O. Villegas discusses the various aspects of insider threat mitigation strategies.
Dig Deeper on Security Awareness Training and Internal Threats
PRO+
Content
Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.
Start the conversation
0 comments