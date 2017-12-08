Get started Bring yourself up to speed with our introductory content.

CISSP Domain 5 quiz: Types of access control systems

by
(ISC) 2

Get ready for the CISSP exam with this 10-question practice quiz covering key concepts in Domain 5, including access control, identity, authentication and more.

Deciding whom you let in -- and, more importantly, whom you keep out -- is at the core of every enterprise security...

strategy. When it comes to granting, restricting or denying access to resources, infosec professionals must understand how to use different types of access control systems that manage identification, authentication and authorization of both people and devices.

These are some of the key principles covered in Domain 5 of the CISSP exam -- Identity and Access Management -- which means test-takers need to be prepared to answer questions about types of access control systems and methods. From multifactor authentication to cloud-based identity services, CISSP candidates should have a working knowledge of the various ways to prevent the bad guys -- or even just the good-but-unauthorized ones -- from accessing enterprise assets.

Test your knowledge in these areas with 10 multiple-choice questions about some different types of access control systems, authorization mechanisms and identity services covered in Domain 5.

The following quiz is excerpted from the CISSP (ISC)2 Certified Information Systems Security Professional Official Study Guide, 7th Edition, ©2015 John Wiley & Sons, All Rights Reserved.

CISSP® is a registered mark of (ISC)².

This was last published in December 2017

Dig Deeper on CISSP certification

PRO+

Content

Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.

Start the conversation

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

By submitting you agree to receive email from TechTarget and its partners. If you reside outside of the United States, you consent to having your personal data transferred to and processed in the United States. Privacy

Please create a username to comment.

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCloudSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchCIO

SearchEnterpriseDesktop

SearchCloudComputing

ComputerWeekly.com

Close