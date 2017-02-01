alphaspirit - Fotolia

Recent ransomware attacks: Data shows 50% growth in 2016

by
Kathleen Richards
Information Security

With high sums paid, ransomware gets all the attention. But malware is not the only way that criminals gained control of enterprise systems, a new report shows.

This Article Covers

Malware

RELATED TOPICS

Looking for something else?

TECHNOLOGIES
Cybercrime Endpoint security Ransomware
+ Show More
This article can also be found in the Premium Editorial Download: Information Security magazine: In 2017, cybersecurity attacks will follow your data:
Download

Ransomware is the fastest growing malware across industries, up 50% in 2016 compared to 2015, according to new data from endpoint security provider Carbon Black. Criminal use of malicious software to encrypt files or hard drives of unsuspecting victims is so widespread that some states are enacting legislation to make recent ransomware attacks easier to prosecute. In September, California became the latest state to offer specific anti-extortion guidelines to prosecute criminals who demand ransoms, usually in bitcoins, to unlock victims' systems. But even with the rise in recent ransomware attacks, these viruses represent only a small percentage of total malware.

Malware continued to target all industries in 2016, with manufacturing companies (21.8%), non-profit organizations (16.4%) and utilities and energy (15.6%) hardest hit, according to Carbon Black, which based its findings on data from more than 1,000 organizations, representing 2.5 million endpoints. Of the dozen or more malware families tracked, Locky, which was used in one of four recent ransomware attacks, accounted for 2.17% of total malware.

Malware and bitcoin infographic

Technology (218%), utilities and energy (112%) and banking (93%) saw the highest year-over-year ransomware growth, the data showed. In addition to Locky variants, other ransom families in the top five included CryptoWall (based on CryptoLocker), CryptXXX, Bitman and Onion, which is also known as CTB-Locker.

Malware infographic

Malware was not the only way that criminals gained control of systems last year. According to Carbon Black, a rise in nonmalware attacks that used Microsoft PowerShell and Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) increased in Q2 and never really lost momentum.

Next Steps

Ransomware attacks target healthcare data

What you need to know about ransomware as a service

What to look for in antimalware tools

This was last published in February 2017

Dig Deeper on Malware, Viruses, Trojans and Spyware

PRO+

Content

Find more PRO+ content and other member only offers, here.

Join the conversation

1 comment

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

By submitting you agree to receive email from TechTarget and its partners. If you reside outside of the United States, you consent to having your personal data transferred to and processed in the United States. Privacy

Please create a username to comment.

Is ransomware against businesses growing because organizations are more likely to pay?
Cancel

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCloudSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchCIO

SearchConsumerization

SearchEnterpriseDesktop

SearchCloudComputing

ComputerWeekly

Close