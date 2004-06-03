Triple DES: How strong is the data encryption standard?

The Data Encryption Standard encryption algorithm on which Triple DES is based was first published in 1975. Over...

the years, as computers grew faster, the block cipher with a simple 56-bit key proved vulnerable to brute force attacks. Then, in 1999, the lifetime of DES was extended by tripling the key size of the cipher and encrypting data in three passes in the new Triple DES specification.

After more than 40 years of DES, and 20 years of 3DES, the algorithm is showing its age: the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) disallowed the use of DES for anything but legacy use in 1999, and two-key 3DES got the hook in 2015. However, the venerable block cipher is still important to understand, both because it is still used to decrypt legacy data, and because, when used with three unique keys, Triple DES is still considered strong enough to protect data.

Part of what Triple DES does is to protect against brute force attacks. The original DES symmetric encryption algorithm specified the use of 56-bit keys -- not enough, by 1999, to protect against practical brute force attacks. Triple DES specifies the use of three distinct DES keys, for a total key length of 168 bits. While NIST disallowed the use of two-key 3DES for encryption, it is still approved for legacy use -- though there are still questions over whether using three distinct DES keys for 3DES provides the strength of a single 168-bit key.

But does 3DES really deliver 168 bits of encryption strength? Not everyone agrees, but cryptographer Jon Callas explains how, and why, the useful life of the DES symmetric key encryption algorithm has been extended through the use of three (and not two or four) encryption rounds with unique keys.

Triple DES encryption process What we all call Triple DES operates in three steps: Encrypt-Decrypt-Encrypt (EDE). It works by taking three 56-bit keys (K1, K2 and K3), and encrypting first with K1, decrypting next with K2 and encrypting a last time with K3. 3DES has two-key and three-key versions. In the two-key version, the same algorithm runs three times, but uses K1 for the first and last steps. In other words, K1 = K3. Note that if K1 = K2 = K3, then Triple DES is really Single DES. Triple DES was created back when DES was becoming weaker than users accepted. As a result, they sought an easy way to get more strength. In a system that is dependent on DES, making a composite function out of multiple passes of DES is likely to be easier than bolting in a new symmetric cipher. This has the added benefit of sidestepping the political issues that arise from arguing about the relative strength of a new cipher versus DES.

Keying options and encryption modes As it turns out, when you compose a cipher into a new one, you can't use a double enciphering. There is a class of attacks called meet-in-the-middle attacks in which you encrypt from one end, decrypt from the other and start looking for collisions -- keys that produce the same answer in either direction. With sufficient memory, Double DES -- or any other cipher run twice -- would only be twice as strong as the base cipher. In other words, the double cipher would only be as strong as the same cipher run once, but with a key that was one bit longer. But that's not all: If the cipher forms a group, then encrypting twice with two keys is equivalent to encrypting once with some other key. It's not trivial to know what that other key is, but it does mean that a brute force attack would find that third key as it tried all the possible single keys. So if the cipher is a group, then multiple ciphering is merely a waste of time. A group is a relationship between a set and an operator. If they behave more or less the way integers do with addition, they form a group. If you keep encrypting a block and it makes a full circuit over the set of possible blocks, that also forms a group. As you might guess, DES is not a group. If it were, we wouldn't be discussing this at all. However, DES does have known structural features in it that make people say it's not strongly not a group (in other words, it might be a group). For example, there are known loops in DES where, if you keep encrypting with the same key, you run around in a long loop. With Triple DES, therefore, each of the three rounds can be run in either direction -- encrypt or decrypt -- using the DES algorithm. This results in eight different possible modes for Triple DES. Those structural features are why you wouldn't want to use EEE or DDD mode if there were a better option, just as you wouldn't want to use EED, DEE, DDE or EDD. Because of the weak-non-groupness of DES, EDE or DED compositions work best. And Encrypt-Decrypt-Encrypt just makes more sense -- if you use Decrypt-Encrypt-Decrypt, you have to explain why your Triple DES encryption starts with decryption.