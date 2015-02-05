Despite the wide selection of vendor-specific information technology security certifications, identifying which...

ones best suit your educational or career needs is fairly straightforward.

This guide to vendor-specific IT security certifications includes an alphabetized table of security certification programs from various vendors, a brief description of each certification and advice for further details.

Introduction: Choosing vendor-specific information technology security certifications The process of choosing the right vendor-specific information technology security certifications is much simpler than choosing vendor-neutral ones. In the vendor-neutral landscape, you must evaluate the pros and cons of various programs to select the best option. On the vendor-specific side, it's only necessary to follow these three steps: Inventory your organization's security infrastructure and identify which vendors' products or services are present. Check this guide (or vendor websites, for products not covered here) to determine whether a certification applies to the products or services in your organization. Decide if spending the time and money to obtain such credentials (or to fund them for your employees) is worth the resulting benefits. In an environment where qualified IT security professionals can choose from numerous job openings, the benefits of individual training and certifications can be hard to appraise. Many employers pay certification costs to develop and retain their employees, as well as to boost the organization's in-house expertise. Most see this as a win-win for employers and employees alike, though employers often require full or partial reimbursement for the related costs incurred if employees leave their jobs sooner than some specified payback period after certification. There have been quite a few changes since the last survey update in 2015. The Basic category saw a substantial jump in the number of available IT security certifications due to the addition of several Brainbench certifications, in addition to the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Cyber Ops certification, the Fortinet Network Security Expert Program and new IBM certifications. Certifications from AccessData, Check Point, IBM and Oracle were added to the Intermediate category, increasing the total number of certifications in that category, as well. However, the number of certifications in the Advanced category decreased, due to several IBM certifications being retired.

Basic information technology security certifications Brainbench basic security certifications

Brainbench offers several basic-level information technology security certifications, each requiring the candidate to pass one exam. Brainbench security-related certifications include: Backup Exec 11d (Symantec)

Check Point FireWall-1 Administration

Check Point Firewall-1 NG Administration

Cisco Security

Microsoft Security

NetBackup 6.5 (Symantec) Source: Brainbench Information Security Administrator certifications CCNA Cyber Ops

Prerequisites: None required; training is recommended. This associate-level certification prepares cybersecurity professionals for work as cybersecurity analysts responding to security incidents as part of a security operations center team in a large organization. The CCNA Cyber Ops certification requires candidates to pass two written exams. Source: Cisco Systems CCNA Cyber Ops CCNA Security

Prerequisites: A valid Cisco CCNA Routing and Switching, Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician or Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification. This credential validates that associate-level professionals are able to install, troubleshoot and monitor Cisco-routed and switched network devices for the purpose of protecting both the devices and networked data. A person with a CCNA Security certification can be expected to understand core security concepts, endpoint security, web and email content security, the management of secure access, and more. He should also be able to demonstrate skills for building a security infrastructure, identifying threats and vulnerabilities to networks, and mitigating security threats. CCNA credential holders also possess the technical skills and expertise necessary to manage protection mechanisms such as firewalls and intrusion prevention systems, network access, endpoint security solutions, and web and email security. The successful completion of one exam is required to obtain this credential. Source: Cisco Systems CCNA Security Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA) R80

Prerequisites: Basic knowledge of networking; CCSA training and six months to one year of experience with Check Point products are recommended. Check Point's foundation-level credential prepares individuals to install, configure and manage Check Point security system products and technologies, such as security gateways, firewalls and virtual private networks (VPNs). Credential holders also possess the skills necessary to secure network and internet communications, upgrade products, troubleshoot network connections, configure security policies, protect email and message content, defend networks from intrusions and other threats, analyze attacks, manage user access in a corporate LAN environment, and configure tunnels for remote access to corporate resources. Candidates must pass a single exam to obtain this credential. Source: Check Point CCSA Certification IBM Certified Associate -- Endpoint Manager V9.0

Prerequisites: IBM suggests that candidates be highly familiar with the IBM Endpoint Manager V9.0 console. They should have experience taking actions; activating analyses; and using Fixlets, tasks and baselines in the environment. They should also understand patching, component services, client log files and troubleshooting within IBM Endpoint Manager. This credential recognizes professionals who use IBM Endpoint Manager V9.0 daily. Candidates for this certification should know the key concepts of Endpoint Manager, be able to describe the system's components and be able to use the console to perform routine tasks. Successful completion of one exam is required. Editor's note: IBM is retiring this certification as of May 31, 2017; there will be a follow-on test available as of April 2017 for IBM BigFix Compliance V9.5 Fundamental Administration, Test C2150-627. Source: IBM Certified Associate -- Endpoint Manager V9.0 IBM Certified Associate -- Security Trusteer Fraud Protection

Prerequisites: IBM recommends that candidates have experience with network data communications, network security, and the Windows and Mac operating systems. This credential pertains mainly to sales engineers who support the Trusteer Fraud product portfolio for web fraud management, and who can implement a Trusteer Fraud solution. Candidates must understand Trusteer product functionality, know how to deploy the product, and be able to troubleshoot the product and analyze the results. To obtain this certification, candidates must pass one exam. Source: IBM Certified Associate -- Security Trusteer Fraud Protection McAfee Product Specialist

Prerequisites: None required; completion of an associated training course is highly recommended. McAfee information technology security certification holders possess the knowledge and technical skills necessary to install, configure, manage and troubleshoot specific McAfee products, or, in some cases, a suite of products. Candidates should possess one to three years of direct experience with one of the specific product areas. The current products targeted by this credential include: McAfee Advanced Threat Defense products

McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator and VirusScan products

McAfee Network Security Platform

McAfee Host Intrusion Prevention

McAfee Data Loss Prevention Endpoint products

McAfee Security Information and Event Management products All credentials require passing one exam. Source: McAfee Certification Program Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA)

Prerequisites: None; training recommended. This credential started as an academic-only credential for students, but Microsoft made it available to the general public in 2012. There are 10 different MTA credentials across three tracks (IT Infrastructure with five certs, Database with one and Development with four). The IT Infrastructure track includes a Security Fundamentals credential, and some of the other credentials include security components or topic areas. To earn each MTA certification, candidates must pass the corresponding exam. Source: Microsoft MTA Certifications Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE)

Prerequisites: Vary by credential. The Fortinet NSE program has eight levels, each of which corresponds to a separate network security credential within the program. The credentials are: NSE 1 -- Understand network security concepts.

NSE 2 -- Sell Fortinet gateway solutions.

NSE 3 (Associate) -- Sell Fortinet advanced security solutions.

NSE 4 (Professional) -- Configure and maintain FortiGate Unified Threat Management products.

NSE 5 (Analyst) -- Implement network security management and analytics.

NSE 6 (Specialist) – Understand advanced security technologies beyond the firewall.

NSE 7 (Troubleshooter) -- Troubleshoot internet security issues.

NSE 8 (Expert) -- Design, configure, install and troubleshoot a network security solution in a live environment. NSE 1 is open to anyone, but is not required. The NSE 2 and NSE 3 information technology security certifications are available only to Fortinet employees and partners. Candidates for NSE 4 through NSE 8 should take the exams through Pearson VUE. Source: Fortinet NSE Symantec Certified Specialist (SCS)

This security certification program focuses on data protection, high availability and security skills involving Symantec products. To become an SCS, candidates must select an area of focus and pass an exam. All the exams cover core elements, such as installation, configuration, product administration, day-to-day operation and troubleshooting for the selected focus area. As of this writing, the following exams are available: Exam 250-215: Administration of Symantec Messaging Gateway 10.5

Exam 250-410: Administration of Symantec Control Compliance Suite 11.x

Exam 250-420: Administration of Symantec VIP

Exam 250-423: Administration of Symantec IT Management Suite 8.0

Exam 250-424: Administration of Data Loss Prevention 14.5

Exam 250-425: Administration of Symantec Cyber Security Services

Exam 250-426: Administration of Symantec Data Center Security -- Server Advanced 6.7

Exam 250-427: Administration of Symantec Advanced Threat Protection 2.0.2

Exam 250-428: Administration of Symantec Endpoint Protection 14

Exam 250-513: Administration of Symantec Data Loss Prevention 12 Source: Symantec Certification

Advanced information technology security certifications CCIE Security

Prerequisites: None required; three to five years of professional working experience recommended. Arguably one of the most coveted certifications around, the CCIE is in a league of its own. Having been around since 2002, the CCIE Security track is unrivaled for those interested in dealing with information security topics, tools and technologies in networks built using or around Cisco products and platforms. The CCIE certifies that candidates possess expert technical skills and knowledge of security and VPN products; an understanding of Windows, Unix, Linux, network protocols and domain name systems; an understanding of identity management; an in-depth understanding of Layer 2 and 3 network infrastructures; and the ability to configure end-to-end secure networks, as well as to perform troubleshooting and threat mitigation. To achieve this certification, candidates must pass both a written and lab exam. The lab exam must be passed within 18 months of the successful completion of the written exam. Source: Cisco Systems CCIE Security Certification Check Point Certified Managed Security Expert (CCMSE)

Prerequisites: CCSE certification R75 or later and 6 months to 1 year of experience with Check Point products. This advanced-level credential is aimed at those seeking to learn how to install, configure and troubleshoot Check Point's Multi-Domain Security Management with Virtual System Extension. Professionals are expected to know how to migrate physical firewalls to a virtualized environment, install and manage an MDM environment, configure high availability, implement global policies and perform troubleshooting. Source: Check Point CCMSE Check Point Certified Security Master (CCSM)

Prerequisites: CCSE R70 or later and experience with Windows Server, Unix, TCP/IP, and networking and internet technologies. The CCSM is the most advanced Check Point certification available. This credential is aimed at security professionals who implement, manage and troubleshoot Check Point security products. Candidates are expected to be experts in perimeter, internal, web and endpoint security systems. To acquire this credential, candidates must pass a written exam. Source: Check Point CCSM Certification Certified SonicWall Security Professional (CCSP)

Prerequisites: Attendance at an advanced administration training course. Those who achieve this certification have attained a high level of mastery of SonicWall products. In addition, credential holders should be able to deploy, optimize and troubleshoot all the associated product features. Earning a CSSP requires taking an advanced administration course that focuses on either network security or secure mobile access, and passing the associated certification exam. Source: SonicWall CSSP certification IBM Certified Administrator -- Tivoli Monitoring V6.3

Prerequisites: Security-related requirements include basic knowledge of SSL, data encryption and system user accounts. Those who attain this certification are expected to be capable of planning, installing, configuring, upgrading and customizing workspaces, policies and more. In addition, credential holders should be able to troubleshoot, administer and maintain an IBM Tivoli Monitoring V6.3 environment. Candidates must successfully pass one exam. Source: IBM Tivoli Certified Administrator Master Certified SonicWall Security Administrator (CSSA)

The Master CSSA is an intermediate between the base-level CSSA credential (itself an intermediate certification) and the CSSP. To qualify for Master CSSA, candidates must pass three (or more) CSSA exams, and then email training@sonicwall.com to request the designation. There are no other charges or requirements involved. Source: SonicWall Master CSSA