How to develop a strategic security plan for enterprises

CISOs need a unique perspective on the key elements to be considered when developing a strategic security plan

for their organization.

Organizational plans are often classified into five categories, encompassing a wide range of activities and functions. They include the following:

Strategic plans

Tactical plans

Operational plans

Single-use plans

Standing plans

Strategic planning encompasses the broadest and most comprehensive type of planning. It nominally includes the main purpose of the organization, its mission, as well as the organization's short-, intermediate- and long-range objectives, including the specific details of how those objectives and goals will be achieved. Strategic planning contains within it operational and tactical planning, as well as standing and single-use plans. Overall, strategic planning is essentially a formalized process for setting the security organization's goals based on business objectives, and then mapping out how to accomplish these goals through objective management and initiatives over the coming years.

Fundamentally, however, the strategic security plan is a foundational document; it's a roadmap for the security organization as to how it will complement the enterprise's corporate strategic plan. The plan is normally reviewed and updated each year, and it is monitored monthly as actual results are determined. Also, the plan is updated as necessary to reflect new regulatory and organizational impacts (for example, the move from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards version 5 to version 6).

Strategic security plans are also useful to help CISOs and their teams to have and sustain a strategic/big picture view of their functions and to stay above the reactive/tactical mode. In many ways, the strategic plan is really the organization's business plan for the next three to five years.

To reiterate, the CISO's strategic security plan should link the security program very clearly to wider corporate strategies. Such linkages can be crucial in justifying budget and resource allocations.

Strategic security plan elements Kirk Bailey, CISO at the University of Washington in Seattle, has been leading security organizations since the 1970s. In some of his presentations on the subject of being a CISO and running a large security program, he includes the following list of technical and organizational feeds that must go into a strategic security plan: Organization and authority controls

Policy

Risk management program

Intelligence program

Audit and compliance program

Privacy program

Incident management

Education and awareness program

Operational management

Technical security and access controls

Monitoring, measurement and reporting

Physical and enforcement security

Asset identification and classification

Employee and related account management practices Identifying those entities and individuals affected by the strategic security plan is an important activity to help the CISO and his organization to meet requirements, complete assigned mission(s) and create value for the organization. In addition to these including these topics, be sure to weave in how the strategic security program links with business continuity/disaster recovery planning, third-party/vendor risk and security controls, and governance. Besides the above, an added analysis to weave into your plan is a list of the organization's stakeholders. Identifying those entities and individuals affected by the strategic security plan is an important activity to help the CISO and his organization to meet requirements, complete assigned mission(s) and create value for the organization. If a CISO does not clearly know who the stakeholders are, it is difficult to ascertain who is affected, how they will support or threaten the organization, or even if the strategic plan completely encompasses the organization and its different subunits.

Fundamental approaches to strategic planning An elementary, but helpful, way to look at the strategic planning approach is sometimes referred to as the generative approach. Here, leadership identifies the strategic issues with three points of focus on the table. Where are you today? Where does the company stand on such security elements as the mission of the organization, structure, programs, people/skills, budget, etc. Where do you want the organization to be in the future? What does the optimal vision of the organization look like? Finally, after looking at numbers 1 and 2 above and comparing the now and future organization, you then need to consider number 3. How do we get from our current state to the future vision? What are the actions, strategies and tactics necessary to move from 1 to 2? Essentially, this approach is intended to clarify strategic planning processes to include a vision, procedures and tools.

What is included in the strategic security plan? A seminal and simple to follow template for developing the plan is "A Strategic Planning Template for Dummies" by Dr. Jens J. Hansen. Hansen includes the following headings for the different sections of the strategic plan: Introductory statement Background statement/history Management board and staff Organizational tenants Organizational vision Mission statement Values/ethics Strengths/weaknesses/opportunities/threats (SWOT) analysis Strengths (internal and external) Weaknesses (internal and external) Opportunities (internal and external) Threats (internal and external) Major goals (usually less than 10) Specific objectives Evaluation (plan validation) Formative evaluation Summative evaluation