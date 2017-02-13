How to use DNS reverse mapping to scan IPv6 addresses

The increased IPv6 address space has not only driven the use of heuristics when performing IPv6 address scans,...

but it has also led to the exploration of alternative techniques for finding IPv6 nodes. This article explains the use of an extremely powerful vector for discovering IPv6 nodes: the use of DNS reverse mapping.

Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) address scanning attacks typically involve sending some sort of probe packet, such as Internet Control Message Protocol version 6 echo requests, to the target nodes and waiting for a response. Since the default size of an IPv6 network is /64, nodes can hide in any of the 264 addresses in the network, thus making brute force IPv6 address scanning attacks impossible.

Research in the area of IPv6 scanning has found that IPv6 addresses follow specific patterns that can be leveraged to reduce the search space, thus making heuristic IPv6 address scans feasible.

However, there are a number of reasons why using alternative techniques to discover IPv6 nodes is worth exploring.

First, some operating systems, such as Microsoft Windows, have implemented an algorithm for generating IPv6 addresses that results in randomized addresses. Second, networks relying on Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) version 6 for address configuration might employ DHCPv6 servers that lease addresses without any obvious pattern (rather than incremental addresses of the form 2001:db8::1, 2001:db8::2 and so on). Third, the Internet Engineering Task Force is already in the process of publishing a formal update to the current specifications, such that the traditional scheme for generating auto-configured addresses will be replaced with RFC 7217, which does not result in any address patterns. This means that techniques to complement and/or replace traditional address scanning functionality (a la ping sweeps) are warranted.

One of the most powerful of these techniques involves a frequently misunderstood or forgotten feature of the domain name system (DNS): reverse mappings. Here's how the concept of DNS reverse mapping works, and how this DNS feature can be leveraged for IPv6 address scans.