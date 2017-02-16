Intrusion response plans: Tales from front-line IT support

It began as a normal workday in the IT support department. The number of help desk incidents was running low, and...

all of the primary applications were running without critical issues.

I was refilling my coffee when one of the first-line PC support technicians called me over to look at a computer he was working on for an end user. I had done some training with the technical support staff on recognizing indicators of compromise a few months ago, and it was about to pay off in a big way.

He told me that the user had complained that Internet Explorer randomly crashed when browsing the web. It didn't matter what site he visited, and he had removed all of the plug-ins without success.

We launched taskman.exe and found that iexplore.exe was running in multiple instances, even though there were no interactive sessions on the desktop. The support technician had run the typical antivirus scan with no results, and had looked for typical spyware infections, including toolbars and other adware. He remembered that multiple iexplore.exe sessions could be an indicator of compromise from our earlier training, and he thought that the security team should investigate.

It turned out that he was correct, and that this machine had been infected through an Adobe Flash vulnerability. A rootkit was left behind, and our security team was able to isolate the malware and identify the command-and-control (C&C) servers. They worked to determine the extent of data exfiltration and turned the report over to law enforcement, who eventually shut down the C&C servers we discovered.

They eventually discovered that no data had been exfiltrated by using forensic techniques on the malware data files. There was no data breach, and the organization was able to assist in shutting down part of a botnet. That is the definition of a good day in information security by anyone's standards.