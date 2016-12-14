Managed security providers: What's new?

The managed security service provider market has grown recently, with providers adding both new customers and...

Sign in for existing members Continue Reading This Article Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more. Step 2 of 2: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

new services designed to respond to the changing cybersecurity threat landscape. Let's look at two areas of note: the way that organizations evaluate managed security service providers, or MSSPs, and the types of services they can offer.

Evaluating managed security providers The MSSP landscape is more crowded today than it was just three years ago, when I wrote about what was then an emerging world. The most recent Forrester Wave report identified 11 major MSSPs, but those large providers are only the tip of the iceberg: Many smaller firms occupy niche portions of the managed security space. This makes it extremely important that organizations critically evaluate the competitive offerings of MSSP candidates. I originally suggested that organizations ask three questions of their enterprise as they consider whether to evaluate, and how to choose from, the many managed security providers in the market: Should we use cloud-based providers, providers who manage on-site equipment or those employing a hybrid model? Do we want to use a single, broad-spectrum MSSP or a combination of specialized MSSPs? What services do we want to maintain internally? These questions are still important today, but now I would add a fourth question, one that acknowledges the fact that many enterprises are shifting their own computing workloads to the cloud in unprecedented numbers today: How does the use of MSSPs fit in with our own cloud deployment plans? As many organizations shift their own computing workloads to the public cloud, they need to find security services compatible with that shift. Most MSSPs now offer some capability to operate in the public cloud environments offered by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google, but there are marked differences in their cloud capabilities. Some MSSPs were "born in the cloud" and are optimized to support cloud workloads while others are struggling to catch up.